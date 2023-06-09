Manchester City stars in Istanbul for Champions League final - in pictures

Manchester City will be aiming to complete a historic treble when they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will be the venue for the epic showdown, with the Premier League and FA Cup winners hoping to clinch the European crown and enter the history books as one of the all-time great teams.

City players landed in Istanbul late on Thursday night for the title match.

Guardiola's team have emerged as the undisputed leaders of English football but, as the manager admitted, need to win the European Cup to establish their legacy.

A Champions League win will be the jewel on top of City's crown, which was further embellished this week as the club were declared the most valuable club in the world by a Football Benchmark report.

While the top prize has eluded City in the past, they have a great chance this time, especially following the arrival of a player acquired specifically for the task that awaits on Saturday.

Erling Haaland continues to take the football world by storm, smashing records in the Premier League and aiming to extend the form in Europe.

The Norwegian striker has scored 52 goals since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, which has coincided with City's incredible run; they landed in Turkey having been beaten just once in their last 27 games.