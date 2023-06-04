Pep Guardiola: Man City need to win Champions League to seal greatness

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his to go and complete the treble after winning the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

City defeated Manchester rivals United 2-1 on Saturday – thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gundogan that sandwiched a Bruno Fernandes penalty for the Red Devils – having already secured the Premier League title.

Guardiola joined Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the English double more than once, having also achieved it in the 2018-19 season.

Next up for City will be the Champions League final against Inter Milan as the club bid to secure their first European Cup – and a historic treble.

“Everybody knows it. We have done incredible seasons – five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, Carabao Cups, but we have to win the Champions League to be recognised like the team deserves to be recognised,” said Guardiola.

“We have to admit it, without the Champions League – it has been amazing, it has been fun – but we are missing [something]. We have to do it.

“We are one game away. I would say it is incredible, remarkable, that in three years we have had two finals and one semi-final of the Champions League.

“But in the end we have to win it. I know how it works. I said to the players, 'You have to put the pressure on yourself. To be recognised as something good you have to win in Europe'.”

Before they fully switch focus to Inter, City can reflect on their latest trophy-winning performance.

Things did not all go their way, though. United pegged them back following Gundogan superb opener – the quickest ever FA Cup final goal after just only 12 seconds – with Fernandes scoring from the spot after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled following a VAR review.

Yet they responded early in the second half as Kevin De Bruyne picked out Gundogan on the edge of the area from a free-kick and the German volleyed in his second.

City beat United in FA Cup final: Player ratings

MANCHESTER CITY RATINGS: Stefan Ortega – 7: Little chance with Fernandes's penalty. Unflustered throughout and distributed the ball well. EPA

“In general we played a really good game. We played with a lot of risk because the threat they have up front is so big, especially with [Marcus] Rashford, but we controlled it really well.

“A final against United is always, for many reasons, difficult but the better team won. We are humble enough to accept how good they are and we did it. We're really pleased.

“Winning the FA Cup, the emotions are so, so special and to celebrate with our people, it is really great.”

Gundogan will be central to City's quest to complete the treble next weekend in Istanbul.

But his future beyond this season remains in doubt with the 32-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the month.

After seven seasons in Manchester, Gundogan has reportedly been tempted by the change of scene and lifestyle offered by Barcelona.

But Guardiola admitted he is still trying to convince the man who was his first signing for City back in 2016 to prolong his stay.

“He knows what I think [of him]. There is no doubt,” said Guardiola.

“We are neighbours, we live on the same floor for many years, he is a close friend of mine but hopefully we can finish in a good way. [City sporting director] Txiki [Begiristain] is working.

“The season he has done is exceptional.”