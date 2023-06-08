Phil Foden hails 'unstoppable' Man City ahead of Champions League final against Inter

England midfielder and defender Ruben Dias speak exclusively to 'The National' as Pep Guardiola's side target historic treble

Manchester City players: We're ready for the Champions League final

Manchester City players: We're ready for the Champions League final
Manchester City players: We're ready for the Champions League final
Stuart James
Jun 08, 2023
Manchester City will take on Italian giants Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola’s side chasing a historic treble.

City won the Premier League last month, clinching their fifth title in six seasons.

They went on to secure the double in the FA Cup final, beating fierce local rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley.

The Old Trafford club are the only English team to win the treble of League, FA Cup and Champions League, which they did under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999.

City have yet to land the European Cup, losing out to Chelsea on the only occasion they reached the final in 2020-21.

But they have reached their second Champions League final in three years in some style after outclassing reigning champions Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs, the second of which was an unforgettable 4-0 demolition of Carlo Ancelott's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola, who won the trophy twice as Barcelona manager, admitted again this week that City need victory against Inter to seal greatness. “I said many times you have to win Europe to stay at another level,” said the Spaniard. “It's as simple as that.”

City’s English attacker Phil Foden is convinced they can get the job done in Istanbul.

In an exclusive video interview with The National, Foden thanked the club's fans in Abu Dhabi and said: “We just believe in ourselves and we're strong as a team. I think that's what's unstoppable about us. With this mentality, we can't really go wrong.”

Updated: June 08, 2023, 3:29 PM
