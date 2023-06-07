Manchester City to screen Champions League final in Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall

With Manchester City set to fight for the European crown his weekend, football fans in Abu Dhabi are in for a special treat.

Pep Guardiola's team will be aiming to complete an incredible treble on Saturday when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

City are in red-hot form, having stormed to the Premier League title and then the FA Cup crown following a clinical win over Manchester United at Wembley. The European crown would not only complete a remarkable season, but also establish this City team are one of the greatest of all time.

Those unable to travel to Turkey for the title match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium need not worry as City have you covered.

The club have announced that they will be screening the Champions League final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The screening will take place at Town Square in Yas Mall. Fans can enjoy all the live action (11pm kick-off) on a giant screen. There will be loads of pre-match entertainment including official City mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam, face painters, freestylers and other fun activities.

The event is free to attend but fans are requested to pre-register for a chance to win the ‘Best Seat In the House’ for the winner and a friend to be seated on the VIP Sofa. The grand prize includes amazing seats for the match, signed shirt and City giveaways.

You can register here for the screening at Yas Mall and for a chance to win the special prize.

Fixture

Champions League final: Manchester City v Inter Milan

When and where

Saturday, June 10, 2023 (11pm UAE time), Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul.

How to watch final in UAE?

The final will be shown by beIN Sports. Though their channels have been removed from packages of broadcasters etisalat by e&, beIN is still available on du's Home TV service until the end of this month.

You can still catch all the action online on beIN Connect or beIN's streaming app TOD, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.

VOX Cinemas

For a more dramatic experiences, fans can head to VOX Cinemas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to watch the match live on giant screens.

Check out the listings here to find out which screens near you will be showing the final live.