Man City v Inter Milan: Where to watch the Champions League final in the UAE

The biggest football match of the European club season has arrived as Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

City, already Premier League and FA Cup winners, are one win away from becoming just the second English club to clinch the treble after rivals Manchester United in 1999. Victory in Istanbul would earn the club their first European Cup.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, have been crowned champions of Europe three times in their history (1963–64, 1964–65, 2009–10) and will be aiming to cause an upset at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

For football fans in the UAE, there are several great options to watch the match on Saturday night. Here are some of the best.

Abu Dhabi

Town Square, Yas Mall

What better place to watch the Champions League final in the capital than at Manchester City's official fan zone at Yas Mall's Town Square?

Fans can enjoy all the live action (11pm kick-off) on a giant screen. There will be loads of pre-match entertainment including official City mascots Moonchester and Moonbeam, face painters, freestylers and other fun activities.

The event is free to attend but fans are requested to pre-register for the ‘Best Seat In the House’ competition, for the winner and a friend to be seated on the VIP Sofa. The grand prize includes amazing seats for the match, signed shirts, and City giveaways.

You can register here for the screening at Yas Mall and for a chance to win the special prize.

Blu Sky Lounge & Grill, Southern Sun

If you'd rather watch the final in Abu Dhabi town centre, then the Manchester City-themed Blu Sky Lounge & Grill at Southern Sun hotel is a great option.

The venue is decorated in City's sky blue and white colours, with club memorabilia and artwork decorating the lounge. Given its connection to the club, expect plenty of City fans to choose Blu Sky as their preferred venue to watch the game, so there is sure to be a great (pro City) atmosphere.

If you're early to the game, Blu Sky has a Trackman golf simulator, so you can work on your golf swing before kick-off.

For more information visit the Blu Sky Lounge & Grill website.

McCafferty’s, Hilton, Yas Island

A more recent addition to Abu Dhabi's food and beverage scene, McCafferty’s opened its location in the capital in July last year and has quickly become a firm favourite, much like its various venues in Dubai.

The Irish pub and restaurant, located at the Hilton hotel on Yas Island, will be showing the Champions League final on a giant screen. McCafferty’s will be running special food and beverage promotions for the game and it's advised to make a reservation as it could get busy.

For more information visit the McCafferty’s Yas Island website.

The Sportsman's Arms, Zayed Sports City

The American-Irish gastropub has long been a popular venue to watch live sport, and it will once again be pulling out all the stops for the Champions League final.

The Sportsman's Arms, located next to the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, will be showing the game on all screens within the restaurant along with special food and beverage offers.

For those who want to make a day of it, The Sportsman's Arms will have their evening brunch and traditional roast dinners prior to the big game.

For more information visit The Sportsman's Arms website.

Dubai

Phileas Fogg, Montgomerie Golf Academy

The sprawling bar and restaurant at Montgomerie Golf Club was a popular venue during the Qatar World Cup, and it will be no different for the Champions League final.

With capacity to house around 1,000 people in a space that includes a restaurant, sports pub, garden and covered amphitheatre, Phileas Fogg is expected to have a great atmosphere on Saturday evening.

For more information visit the Phileas Fogg website.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

Something of an institution in Dubai, The Irish Village remains a go-to social venue and will welcome football fans for Saturday's Champions League final with giant outside screens. If it's a bit too warm to watch the game outdoors, the pub will also be showing the game inside.

The Irish Village is located next to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

For more information visit The Irish Village website.

Garden on 8, Dubai Media City

Garden on 8 at Media One Hotel will be showing the final on two giant screens as well as many more across their terrace, making it the ideal place to watch the match.

Another popular venue for sports fans, Garden on 8 should pack in the crowds to make for an excellent atmosphere.

For more information visit the Media One Hotel website.

Coterie Social, IBN Battuta Mall

Fast establishing itself as the place to go for live sport, Coterie Social at IBN Battuta Mall is one of Dubai's most exciting newer locations.

With 19 screens across the venue, you'll be well positioned to watch all the action on Saturday night.

For more information visit the Coterie Social website.

Across the UAE

Vox Cinemas will be showing the Champions League final live in more than 20 cinema locations across the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Vox Cinemas website.