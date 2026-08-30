Premier League: Chelsea maintain winning start under Xabi Alonso after Brighton thriller

Chelsea made it two wins from two Premier League matches under new manager Xabi Alonso after coming out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Brighton on Sunday.

Having defeated West London rivals Fulham 3-2 in their season opener, Chelsea were involved in another high-scoring game, this time winning 4-3 at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso's side had roared into a three-goal first-half lead courtesy of Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro. But Brighton, who thrashed Aston Villa 4-0 in their opener, fought their way back into the contest thanks to efforts from Malick Yalcouy and an own-goal from Pedro.

Cole Palmer restored Chelsea's two-goal advantage only for Pascal Gross to score for Brighton with the last kick of the game to make it 4-3.

“A win is a win,” said goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was making his debut after moving from Aston Villa. “I know it wasn't a perfect game. But in the end, winning and moving on is what we need. We've got 36 games left and it's one week after another.

“I am here for a reason. The front three is amazing. When we go forward, we can hurt teams. We had a lot of chances to finish the game. Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro had chances to kill the game. At the back, we need to bring the goals down.

"I had an amazing seven years at Aston Villa. I have come here to challenge and to try and win the Premier League.

Chelsea's opener came in the fourth minute courtesy of a defensive disaster from Brighton. A corner was flicked on, only for Mats Wieffer and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to make a mess of clearing the ball Lavia, who stabbed home who stabbed home from close range.

It was Lavia's second Premier League goal four years to the day after scoring his first for Southampton against Chelsea.

Chelsea made it 2-0 just 10 minutes later as Morgan Rogers ghosted past Luka Vuskovic in the box before cutting the ball back for Neto to finish.

Pedro scored the Blues' third in the 32nd minute after a lung-bursting run and an assist from Jorrel Hato, with the Brazilian striker celebrating in front of Brighton fans who had been giving him stick since the first whistle after scoring for the second successive match.

The Seagulls pulled one back within a few minutes thanks to a fine Yalcouye strike that went in off the post, maintaining Chelsea's long wait for a clean sheet that stretches back to January.

Chelsea's lead was then cut down to one when just past the hour mark, much to the delight of Brighton supporters, Pedro scored an own-goal when he deflected Gross's effort past Martinez.

But just as the away side might have been on the brink of a sensational comeback, up stepped Palmer for his second goal in as many games with a moment of magic as he curled past Bart Verbruggen from the edge of the penalty area, with England manager Thomas Tuchel watching from the stands.

But home nerves were to be given another scare when Gross made it 4-3 deep into stoppage time, the German heading over Martinez with virtually the last touch of the game.

Calvert-Lewin rescues point for Leeds

A late leveller from Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned Leeds United a home point against Brentford at Elland Road.

Brentford – who battered Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 last weekend – deservedly took the lead just before half-time when Kevin Schade flicked the ball into the top corner with the outside of his boot from Keane Lewis-Potter's cross.

The Bees had completely dominated the opening half, but the game was far closer after the break, and Leeds made it 1-1 with 11 minutes left.

Dan James had picked out Lukas Nmecha, who then smashed the ball across the six-yard box, giving last season's top scorer Calvert-Lewin the chance to tap home into an empty net.

Sunderland bounce back

Sunderland bounced back from their opening day defeat against Ipswich Town by beating Fulham 1-0 thanks to Wilson Isidor's second-half strike.

The first half at the Stadium of Light had been devoid of action and excitement with just one shot on target from either team.

There were more chances in the second half, with the deadlock eventually being broken in the 75th minute when Habib Diarra picked out Isidor with a superb cross and the Haitian international powered home.

That meant a second loss on the spin for new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa after their derby defeat at home to Chelsea last Monday.