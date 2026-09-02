Ollie Watkins off to 'amazing start' with goal on Al Hilal debut

Ollie Watkins marked his Saudi Pro League debut with a goal as Al Hilal maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season with a 3-0 win over Al Ahli Saudi.

Watkins, 30, completed a £50 million move from Aston Villa on Sunday night and came off the bench to head in the third of Hilal's goals at Kingdom Arena on Monday after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Crysencio Summerville had put them ahead.

"I am happy to be here, it was a wonderful start, and I look forward to playing more matches here at our stadium," Watkins told Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

It was a fourth victory in as many SPL games for Simone Inzaghi's side, who move above Riyadh rivals Al Nassr on goal difference.

Hilal took the lead in the ninth minute when midfielder Milinkovic-Savic beat the offside trap to finish.

Before signing Watkins, Hilal had already raided England's Premier League to sign Summerville from West Ham United for £60m, and the Netherlands forward doubled their advantage with a superb solo effort on 23 minutes.

Al Ahli's task was made all the harder when talismanic defender Merih Demiral was sent off in first-half injury time.

Watkins was introduced at the start of the second half. By the end of it, he was celebrating his first goal for his new club.

The England international stooped to head home Sultan Mandash’s back-post cross in the 86th minute.

Watkins said he was impressed by the standard of the Saudi League, saying it was on a par with the Premier League.

"It was a very good start," Watkins added. "The level I saw here today was honestly of Premier League quality. The match was very strong physically and demanding, and the quality was extremely high.

"It was an amazing start; I did not expect it to be like this. When I went down to the pitch for the first time to inspect it before the match, the atmosphere was wonderful; the fans were chanting my name. It is an amazing start."

Inzaghi also updated on Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian forward arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to complete his €70m move from Arsenal.

On Martinelli's impending arrival, Inzaghi told Asharq Al-Awsat: "As for Martinelli, we will see him take part in the coming matches."

The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on September 6.