Transfer deadline day: Manchester City seek deals for Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester City are exploring a transfer deadline day double swoop for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye.

Argentine World Cup winner Fernandez was left out of the Chelsea squad by manager Xabi Alonso at the weekend, appearing to pave the way for his exit with the West London club reported to be asking for a minimum of £120m for the 25-year-old.

Fernandez played under current City manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, with the Italian keen to work with him again at the Etihad Stadium, but it will need City to break their transfer record for it to happen.

Last season's Premier League runners-up paid a club record £116m to bring in Elliot Anderson earlier this summer, having also since signed another central midfielder in Ayyoub Bouaddi (£86m from Lille) as well as Brazilian winger Allan Elias (£34m from Palmeiras).

A £65m deal – including £5m in add-ons – has also been agreed for Senegalese international Ndiaye, who saw a move to Tottenham Hotspur collapse this week.

The 26-year-old will be a big loss for Everton after scoring 17 goals in 74 appearances following his 2024 move from French side Marseille.

Everton chase Grealish and Balogun

Everton boss David Moyes has also been expressing his frustration at the club's lack of new signings over the summer, something they hope to rectify with the arrival of Jack Grealish and Folarin Balogun on deadline.

Everton have agreed to re-sign Grealish from Manchester City on loan with the 30-year-old attacker having spent last season on Merseryside, making 20 league appearances – scoring two and providing six assists, before seeing his campaign ended by a foot injury in January.

The former Aston Villa winger – who appeared off the bench for City in their Community Shield loss to Arsenal and season-opening win against Bournemouth – has won 39 caps for England although the last of those came back in 2024.

A £40m deal has been agreed for Monaco forward Balogun with the 25-year-old having scored 31 goals in 91 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

United States striker Balogun left boyhood club Arsenal to join Monaco – having spent time on loan at Middlesbrough and Reims – in 2023 for €40m, and was named the club's 2025-26 player of the season after scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

Villa seal Mbaye move

After a summer that has seen the heart of their Europa League-winning side ripped out – with Emi Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemens, Martin Rogers and Ollie Watkins all gone – Aston Villa continued their bid to boost a team that has lost it's opening two matches – 4-0 at Brighton and 1-0 at home to Arsenal on Monday.

With Alejandro Garnacho, Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson already safely on board, manager Unai Emery's squad has been further strengthened by the arrival of Senegal winger Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old has completed a £47m move from the Ligue 1 and Uefa Champions League holders, where he had made 33 appearances – scoring four and assisting three – since making his debut in 2024.

Mbaye already has 15 caps, four goals and five assists for Senegal having appeared in all four of their games at this summer's World Cup finals. His goal in the defeat by France made him the youngest African player to score at a World Cup, aged 18 years and 142 days.

Villa have also signed defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton in a deal that could reach £30m including add-ons. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal as a direct replacement for England international Konsa, who joined Arsenal.

Harwood-Bellis is a Manchester City academy product who joined Southampton initially on loan, before making the move permanent in 2024. He made 88 appearances for the Saints who were relegated to the second tier in 2025.

Magpies swoop for Fernadez-Pardo

Newcastle United are hoping to seal a £55m deal Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo with Magpies record-signing Nick Woltemade set for a loan move to Juventus.

Fernandez-Pardo had been a target of previous Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and now it looks as though his replacement - Matthias Jaissle - will make the transfer happen.

The 24-year-old was left out of Lille's squad for the draw against PSG and forced to train away from the first team after having his head turned by Newcastle's interest.

The Belgian international scored eight goals and assisted seven in 41 appearances last season, helping Lille finish third in Ligue 1 and reach the Europa League last-16.

Fernandez-Pardo's age also matches Newcastle's current criteria for new signings with none of their seven summer arrivals being over the age of 24.

Juventus have agreed a loan deal for German attacker Woltemade who only moved to Tyneside last summer from Stuttgart for £69m but former Al Ahli coach Jaissle started him on the bench for both of their opening Premier League games.

The 24-year-old German striker - who has four goals from his 12 international caps - did provide an assist for Yoane Wissa in Newcastle's 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday and scored eight in 33 Premier League appearances last season.