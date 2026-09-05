Carlos Alcaraz marches on at US Open amid more complaints

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his strong show at the US Open even as players complained of distraction at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz, who had been sidelined for more than four months with a wrist injury, eased past China's Wu Yibing 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 on the main court to remain on track for a third title.

“After four months without competing … when ​you play an ⁠official match with the nerves and everything, the day after ‌or right after, your body can feel really tight,” Alcaraz said.

“It didn't happen to me, and I'm feeling better and better after every match. It feels like ​I've been competing the whole time. I have surprised myself with the way I'm recovering after every match.”

Alcaraz has lost one set through ⁠his first three singles matches at Flushing Meadows. He ⁠next faces American 20th seed Tommy Paul, an opponent he has beaten five times in a row.

“He's a really talented player, really difficult one to play,” Alcaraz ​said. “I think he's really dangerous for everyone on the tour. I'm really looking forward to playing him once again.”

But it was not smooth sailing for everyone. World No1 Aryna Sabalenka had a tricky outing as she reached the fourth round.

On the court, Sabalenka did not face a single break point in ​her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova.

However, she was forced to stop play over the pungent smell of cannabis smoke at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“Someone is smoking,” the Belarusian said as she walked up ​to the chair umpire. “Do you mind? Because it's so strong.”

Players have had their challenges at the US Open this year.

Organisers have faced some criticism for their decision to grant around 100 content creators and social media influencers access to the tournament.

A chair umpire was forced to reprimand a group of patrons for staging a disruptive photo shoot while two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka was serving during her first-round win against Anastasia Zakharova.

Elsewhere, it was business as usual. Former champion Daniil Medvedev stayed clear-headed to beat Arthur Rinderknech. Medvedev registered a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Two-time women's doubles champions Venus and Serena Williams were unable to get past Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching, losing 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6 (10-7).

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his resurgence with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over 18th seed Jiri Lehecka before Mariano Navone, who stunned Novak Djokovic in the first round, crashed out 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry.