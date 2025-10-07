Wizz Air resuming flights from Abu Dhabi to Larnaca and Sofia

Hungary's Wizz Air is bringing back some flights from Abu Dhabi, a little over a month after its Abu Dhabi unit ceased operations from the UAE capital.

The low-cost carrier has reopened bookings to Cyprus's port city of Larnaca and Bulgaria's capital Sofia from November 15 and 17, respectively, according to scheduling information on its website.

The flights to both cities – marked as “new” on the destinations menu – will be operated by Wizz Air Hungary.

Larnaca flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, though some Thursday services are not available in December and January. They are available until October 24, 2026.

The Sofia flights are scheduled Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with some Wednesday services unavailable in December and January. They are available until March 27, 2026.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is still serving Hungary's capital Budapest, Poland's Katowice and Krakow, and Romania's Bucharest Beneasa and Bucharest Otopeni.

The National has reached out to the airline for further comment.

Wizz Air had said in July that it would exit its operations in Abu Dhabi from September 1 to focus on its core markets after what it termed a “comprehensive reassessment” and “strategic realignment”.

The move comes as Abu Dhabi continues to welcome more passenger traffic across its airports.

The emirate's five airports reported a record 29.4 million travellers in 2024, up 28 per cent year-on-year, driven by growth at Zayed International Airport that is home to Gulf major Etihad Airways.

In 2024, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi carried more than 3.5 million passengers, up 20 per cent year-on-year, on 19,000 flights that offered 4.4 million seats. Load factor, a measure of how well an airline fills available seats, stood above 80 per cent last year.

The airline said it faced increasing operational challenges over the past year, including engine reliability problems, particularly in “hot and harsh environments”, which have affected aircraft availability and operational efficiency.

It has faced prolonged maintenance issues with Pratt & Whitney engines that have grounded dozens of aircraft in its all-Airbus fleet.

