Etihad Airways hosts open days to recruit Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi staff

Etihad Airways has hosted open day sessions to recruit staff from budget carrier Wizz Air, which is suspending its Abu Dhabi operations from September.

“We’ve extended our support to affected colleagues and have hosted open days to provide them with potential opportunities at Etihad,” Dr Nadia Bastaki, chief people, government and corporate affairs officer of Etihad Aviation Group, told The National.

“This response reflects our broader responsibility to contribute positively to the aviation ecosystem in the region, particularly in challenging times.”

The push to hire Wizz Air workers is part of Etihad's plans to hire pilots, cabin crew, engineers and airport staff to boost its head count by 1,500 this year alone.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline, which currently has a workforce of 12,000 people, plans to recruit 2,000 workers every year for the next five years as part of its ambitious growth plan to double its fleet and passenger volumes by 2030, according to Dr Bastaki.

“Our focus is on attracting top-tier talent and ensuring that all efforts align with Etihad’s long-term expansion while fostering the development of UAE nationals within our workforce,” she said.

The challenge for the industry in the future is attracting talent, Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer of Etihad Airways, told The National onboard the delivery flight of Etihad's first Airbus A321LR from Hamburg to Abu Dhabi last week.

Earlier this month, Wizz Air said it was suspending operations in Abu Dhabi to focus on core markets following a “comprehensive reassessment”.

The no-frills airline cited operational challenges, including engine problems that led to the grounding of aircraft, among reasons for the exit. It began operations in the UAE capital in January 2021.

The move by Wizz Air leaves about 450 staff in limbo as some will be unable to relocate to the airline's European operations without European passports or visas, according to a Bloomberg report.

Expansion push

Etihad Airways is hiring amid a major expansion push with a plan to carry 38 million passengers annually and grow its fleet to 220 planes by 2030.

In June, Etihad said it carried 20 million people in a rolling 12-month period for the first time and was operating 101 aircraft.

This month, Emirates Group also announced a major hiring spree with plans to recruit 17,300 people including more cabin crew, pilots and engineers as well as cargo, catering and ground handling staff.

The Dubai-based aviation group's plans to add staff in 350 different roles in the financial year ending March 2026 will boost its total workforce by 14 per cent.

Boeing's latest 20-year outlook for commercial pilots, crew and technicians shows that the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new aviation professionals globally by 2044 to meet the long-term increase in air travel.

In the Middle East, airlines will need a total of 234,000 new aviation personnel by 2044. They will be made up of 67,000 pilots, 63,000 technicians and 104,000 cabin crew, Boeing said in its 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook report.

Return to first-class

Etihad will embark on a programme to refresh its older aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, Mr De said. It will cost around $1 billion.

The retrofit programme will include older Boeing 777s, 787-9 Dreamliners, Airbus A350s and the A321 classic version, he said.

This will entail bringing a first-class seat, lie-flat business-class seats and “surprise” product announcements that will be revealed “sooner than later”, he added.

Etihad plans to equip its entire fleet of wide bodies and narrow bodies with a first-class product by 2030, going against an industry-wide trend of many airlines removing their first-class seats and improving their business-class product.

“We want to have all the planes in Etihad with a first-class [product] – that’s the target in five years,” Etihad chief executive Antonoaldo Neves said in Hamburg during a media briefing last week.

Etihad took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR narrowbodies from the Airbus facility in Hamburg last week, showcasing first-class seats on a small plane. Another nine A321LRs will be handed over this year, 10 in 2026, five in 2027 and another five in 2028.

After the 10th plane, the incoming A321LR deliveries will feature new changes, according to Mr De.

“It will be bolder and better. Next year will be a different product,” he said, declining to provide details.

Airbus A380 operations

Etihad Airways is also considering returning more of its Airbus A380s to service, Mr De added.

It currently operates seven of its 10 double-deckers. In June it started operating the A380 on daily flights to Toronto, boosting capacity by 31 per cent.

“We continue to explore bringing additional A380s back,” Mr De said. “We want more A380s back, but we don't want to bring them if they don't bring us money.”

Etihad began to gradually reintroduce A380s to the fleet after they were grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when global air travel came to a near-standstill.

Results 5pm: Wadi Nagab – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Al Falaq, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer) 5.30pm: Wadi Sidr – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: AF Fakhama, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 6.30pm: Wadi Shees – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Mutaqadim, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 – Listed (PA) Dh230,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Bahar Muscat, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Wadi Tayyibah – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Poster Paint, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

The Bio Name: Lynn Davison Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi Children: She has one son, Casey, 28 Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite Author: CJ Sansom Favourite holiday destination: Bali Favourite food: A Sunday roast

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League last 16, second leg

Liverpool (0) v Atletico Madrid (1)

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off: Thursday, March 12, midnight

Live: On beIN Sports HD

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

The Matrix Resurrections Director: Lana Wachowski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick Rating:****

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups