Etihad Airways brings first-class luxury to small planes in rare move

Etihad Airways took delivery of its first Airbus A321LR in Hamburg on Thursday, featuring first-class seats on a small plane – a departure from industry norms, where premium cabins are typically found on long-haul flights aboard wide-body aircraft.

This is the first of 20 A321LR aircraft to join Etihad's fleet, leased from AerCap, the world's largest aircraft lessor, the airline said on Thursday. Commercial flights start on August 1.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline is known for its ultra-luxury product, The Residence – a three-room configuration featuring a private bedroom, an en suite shower and a living area with a Savoy-trained personal butler – available on the mammoth double-decker Airbus A380.

Now, Etihad is introducing a first-class suite on its long-range, single-aisle A321LR jet, flying short-to-medium-haul routes. Analysts say the ambitious cabin layout is unusual in the industry.

“It’s extremely rare,” said Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of UAE-based boutique aviation consultancy BAA & Partners.

The A321LR and longer-range A321XLR aircraft have been mainly positioned as “premium-capable narrowbodies, but first-class installations remain an exception”, he said.

“Typically, first class is the domain of wide-body, long-haul aircraft where both cabin space and yield potential justify the added cost and real estate,” he said.

First class has increasingly become a niche product and many airlines have ceased offering it on their long-haul routes, said John Strickland, aviation analyst and director of JLS Consulting.

“That said, there is a core market in the Gulf region which Etihad can tap,” he said.

'Back to the game'

Etihad Airways' boss said the first-class offering on narrow-body jets will be a game-changer for the airline.

“I'm 100 per cent confident that the product we've designed is going to be wow for first-class customers in a narrow-body … Etihad is back to the game,” Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad's chief executive, told The National ahead of the delivery.

“It's not about the size of the plane that you cannot create a first-class experience. It's all about execution and the product you offer.”

Amenities in the new first-class suite include two private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, lie-flat beds and companion seating, along with a large 20in 4K screen for entertainment, with Bluetooth pairing and wireless charging.

“Today marks an extraordinary moment for Etihad as we welcome an aircraft that changes everything we thought possible on a single-aisle plane,” Mr Neves said.

“The A321LR enables us to serve more destinations with the same premium experience.”

Etihad Airways announces the introduction of 10 Airbus A321LRs to its fleet from August 1. All photos: Etihad Airways Etihad will also introduce the first First Class suite aboard this narrow-body aircraft Etihad Business Class will have 14 lie-flat beds as part of its offering aboard the A321LR The airliner is arranged along a single aisle There will be 144 seats in Etihad Economy on the new A321LR airliners Touchscreens will be available across Economy Class The Etihad A321LR will be rolled out for service on a variety of destinations from August 1

A321LR routes

Etihad’s A321LR will operate from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport to short- and medium-haul destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

It will initially fly to Phuket before expanding service to Algiers, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Kolkata, Krabi, Krakow, Medan, Milan, Paris, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Zurich.

An additional nine A321LR aircraft will be delivered throughout 2025, supporting the airline’s ambitious growth plans to carry 38 million passengers annually by the end of the decade. This target has been revised up from a previous goal of 33 million and forms part of its Journey 2030 strategy, which also calls for doubling its fleet size.

Etihad is aggressively expanding its network, having launched or announced 27 new routes this year.

The A321LR is a longer-range variant of Airbus’ A321neo. The aircraft has a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,400km), thanks to three additional centre tanks that store extra fuel.

Airbus says airlines can configure the A321LR cabin with layouts ranging from a single-class arrangement to multi-class set-ups featuring full-flat premium seats.

Luxury in smaller confines

Etihad seems to be using the A321LR features as a differentiator in the market, rather than a people-mover, analysts said.

“This isn’t just about seat segmentation. It’s a continuation of Etihad’s boutique pivot – an identity centred around bespoke, high-touch experiences, especially post-pandemic,” Mr Bauer said.

“In the age of upgauging and densification, this is a contrarian move – but one that could carve out a defensible niche.”

The product is also a differentiator on popular, high-yield, regional routes with high competition.

Putting the premium experiences associated with large planes on to narrow-bodies helps airlines like Etihad to preserve brand consistency across the board, Mr Linus said.

“For Etihad, a first class suite on a narrowbody ensures continuity with its wide-body experience and upsells to ultra-high-net worth individuals or VIPs travelling regionally or connecting onward in premium cabins,” he said.

A321LR features

First Suites: private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully-flat beds. Each window-facing suite features a 20in 4K screen, Bluetooth pairing, wireless charging, and additional space for a companion to sit.

private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully-flat beds. Each window-facing suite features a 20in 4K screen, Bluetooth pairing, wireless charging, and additional space for a companion to sit. Business Class: features 14 wide-body-style seats with a 17.3in 4K screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing and wireless charging.

features 14 wide-body-style seats with a 17.3in 4K screen, Bluetooth headphone pairing and wireless charging. Economy Class: 144 seats that are 18.4in wide, with a five-inch recline, 13.3in, 4K touchscreens and USB charging.

