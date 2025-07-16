Etihad chief says 'too early to say' if Air Arabia will pick up Wizz Air slots

It is “too early” to say whether Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, will take some of the slots of Wizz Air following its exit from the UAE capital, Etihad's chief executive has said.

“It is too early because it requires aeroplanes, it requires pilots and they need to study that,” Antonoaldo Neves told The National when asked if Air Arabia Abu Dhabi would be interested in Wizz Air's airport slots in other destinations.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air will suspend its Abu Dhabi operations from September 1, it said in a statement on Monday.

Asked if the ultra low-cost carrier's departure will mean less competitive pressure for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Mr Neves said: “They're adding capacity here into Abu Dhabi but it is too early to tell because everything happened so quickly.”

However, the joint venture is profitable and Air Arabia is “doing a terrific job”, said Mr Neves, who is also chairman of the board in Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air has cited operational challenges, including engine problems that have grounded aircraft among its reasons for the exit. The airline began operations in the UAE capital in January 2021.

On Wednesday Air Arabia Abu Dhabi said it had added two Airbus A320s to its fleet and will add two more before the end of the year, increasing operational capacity by 40 per cent in 2025.

“This growth supports the rising demand for air travel to and from Abu Dhabi,” Adel Al Ali, group chief executive of Air Arabia, said in a statement. “The planned capacity increase in 2025 will further contribute to the capital’s broader economic and tourism vision while continuing to offer value-driven air travel to our customers.”

A day after Wizz Air's announcement, Etihad Airways on Tuesday said it was introducing flights to Almaty, Baku, Bucharest, Madinah, Tbilisi, Tashkent and Yerevan. These routes were served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Asked if Etihad was taking over some of Wizz Air's slots, Mr Neves said: “It does not work like that. These destinations were part of our 2030 plan. Where there is a space in the market, someone is going to fill it in, and we have the agility to fill it. We saw a market opportunity and we took it.

“These slots are not the same [as Wizz Air] because they are different flight times … so technically speaking, it's different slots.”

The traffic rights to operate in these markets are available to UAE airlines, he added. Etihad would have been able to enter them even if Wizz had continued its Abu Dhabi operations.

The destinations will become underserved with Wizz Air's exit from Abu Dhabi and they were already on Etihad's radar before that, he said.

“These markets that we chose, we believe that they can accommodate in a profitable way our flights,” he said.

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of consultancy BAA & Partners, told The National that Wizz Air's retreat “reduces competitive pressure” on UAE carriers, especially flydubai and Air Arabia, and may allow them to consolidate share on certain price-sensitive routes.

Geopolitical tensions in the region may have “dented travel optimism, but it hasn’t destroyed it. What’s changed is that passengers – especially in the budget segment – are factoring in travel risks and flexibility more than ever before,” he said.

“The appetite for ultra-low fares may remain, but not at the cost of unpredictability. This puts added pressure on low-cost carriers to deliver not just price, but reliability – something increasingly difficult to guarantee in today’s environment.”

Gulf airspace closures

In his years of experience in the aviation industry across global markets, Etihad Airways' boss has seen his share of challenges: Workers strikes in Europe, floods in Brazil and the Gulf airspace closures during the Israel-Iran war.

Etihad Airways has managed “very well” the closures that halted operations at Abu Dhabi's busy airport for a few hours in June, is on track to report “high” second-quarter profits and its travel bookings for July and August are strong, Mr Neves.

The scope of the airspace challenge was not as big as the fallout from work stoppages or natural disasters that paralyse air travel for longer periods, he said.

“I can guarantee you that the challenges we had, are not even close to the challenges you have in Europe when you have a strike,” he said. The airspace closures also did not compare to the impact of record floods that caused the six-month closure of Salgado Filho international airport, in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, in 2024, he added.

“We are blessed: We have a very efficient airspace operation,” Mr Neves said.

“The day the airspace was closed, I was in Etihad from 10pm to 2am following very closely the operation, staying in direct contact with air traffic control, the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre and our airport.”

“I've been in these situations before, and what I've seen here is a level of professionalism and competency that I've never seen in my career. So that day I went back home at 2am and slept so well … my family was waiting for me and asking: 'How did it go?' and I said: 'It is all good'.”

The Gulf countries' management of the airspace closure, following Iran's thwarted attack on Qatar's US airbase at Al Udeid, was efficient thanks to “robust” systems, procedures and safety standards, according to the airline chief.

“It was amazing, I saw it. What we have here is a blessing. We know how to manage these situations,” Mr Neves said.

Speaking at a media briefing in Singapore on Wednesday, International Air Transport Association director general Willie Walsh said the impact of geopolitical issues on airlines is greater “than I've ever seen before”, Reuters reported.

Second quarter earnings

Mr Neves admitted the geopolitical tensions and airspace closures had created a “dent” in bookings “but it's completely recovered”.

“It's behind us. I don't even think about that any more,” he said.

Etihad's load factor – a measure of how well an airline fills available seats – has reached 92 per cent this week.

“I don't have space, it's crazy. July and August are as busy as ever before,” Mr Neves said.

He said the airline's earnings took a hit from higher costs due to making longer flights to avoid certain airspace and a “bit less revenue” but this was not “significant to change the trajectory of market expansion of Etihad”.

“I just saw our results. Our profits year-on-year are going to be high,” he said.

Mr Neves said the airline did not record any increases in its insurance costs amid the Middle East conflicts.

“I just submitted to my board approving my insurance policy renewal and it's cheaper than before,” he said.

The airline also has an oil hedging policy in place that is helping it deal with recent fuel price volatility.

“We have a very good hedging policy so we can absorb those shocks, so it's not a concern for us,” Mr Neves said.

“We're in a good position and we work very hard for that. The teams are doing a terrific job.”

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek) Nancy Ajram (In2Musica)

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Pakistan World Cup squad Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez(subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain Two additions for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

Top%2010%20most%20competitive%20economies %3Cp%3E1.%20Singapore%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Switzerland%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Denmark%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Ireland%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Hong%20Kong%0D%3Cbr%3E6.%20Sweden%0D%3Cbr%3E7.%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E8.%20Taiwan%0D%3Cbr%3E9.%20Netherlands%0D%3Cbr%3E10.%20Norway%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Why seagrass matters Carbon sink: Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests

Seagrass sequesters carbon up to 35X faster than tropical rainforests Marine nursery: Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates

Crucial habitat for juvenile fish, crustations, and invertebrates Biodiversity: Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds

Support species like sea turtles, dugongs, and seabirds Coastal protection: Reduce erosion and improve water quality

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

Courses%20at%20Istituto%20Marangoni%2C%20Dubai %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndergraduate%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EInterior%20Design%3B%20Product%20Design%3B%20Visual%20Design%3B%20Fashion%20Design%20%26amp%3B%20Accessories%3B%20Fashion%20Styling%20%26amp%3B%20Creative%20Direction%3B%20Fashion%20Business%3B%20Foundation%20in%20Fashion%3B%20Foundation%20in%20Design%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EProfessional%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFashion%20e-Commerce%20%26amp%3B%20Digital%20Marketing%3B%20Fashion%20Entrepreneurship%3B%20Fashion%20Luxury%20Retail%20and%20Visual%20Merchandising%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EShort%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFashion%20design%3B%20Fashion%20Image%20%26amp%3B%20Styling%3B%20Fashion%20Trend%20Forecasting%3B%20Interior%20Design%3B%20Digital%20Art%20in%20Fashion%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20is%20at%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.istitutomarangoni.com%2Fen%3Futm_source%3DLocal%26utm_medium%3Dorganic%26utm_campaign%3Dgmb%26utm_content%3Ddubai%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Ewww.istitutomarangoni.com%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil