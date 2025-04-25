An Airbus A350 passes in front of the Sun in Vizslas, Hungary, April 13, 2022. In a world that is moving faster than ever, Europe cannot afford to be caught waiting behind closed gates. EPA
An Airbus A350 passes in front of the Sun in Vizslas, Hungary, April 13, 2022. In a world that is moving faster than ever, Europe cannot afford to be caught waiting behind closed gates. EPA

Opinion

Comment

European aviation needs a flight path grounded in global opportunity

Linus Benjamin Bauer
Linus Benjamin Bauer
Linus Benjamin Bauer is the founder and managing director of UAE-based boutique consultancy BAA & Partners

April 25, 2025