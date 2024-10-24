Emirates Group's contribution to Dubai’s economy is forecast to grow to Dh144 billion, or 24 per cent of Dubai’s forecast GDP, by 2030. Photo: Dubai Airports
Emirates Group's contribution to Dubai’s economy is forecast to grow to Dh144 billion, or 24 per cent of Dubai’s forecast GDP, by 2030. Photo: Dubai Airports

Business

Aviation

Dubai's aviation sector to account for 32% of GDP and one in four jobs by 2030

Construction of Al Maktoum International Airport's new terminal will contribute 1% to Dubai's GDP and generate 132,000 jobs in 2030

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

October 24, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In