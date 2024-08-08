The Dubai Airports CEO spoke to The National after the airports operator said on Wednesday that Dubai International Airport is on track to handle 91.8 million passengers this year. AP
Middle East crisis could lead to flight route changes, Dubai Airports chief says
No major impact expected from the fears of the Israel-Gaza war widening as airlines are used to the geopolitical risks, Paul Griffiths says