Dubai attracts record 9.31m international visitors in first half of 2024

Dubai hosted 9.31 million overnight international visitors from January to June this year, up by about 9 per cent annually, aided by the emirate's push to strengthen and expand its tourism sector.

The growth in the first six months of the year puts the emirate “on track” for a record performance in 2024, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

“The strong tourism growth achieved by Dubai in the first half of 2024 is a testament to the city’s ability to foster productive public-private partnerships and build extensive global networks of collaboration,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, (Minister of Defence) and Crown Prince of Dubai.

“With every year, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a front-runner in the global tourism landscape and grow in popularity as an international destination. We remain committed to maintaining this successful trajectory and boosting the tourism sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

More to follow …

