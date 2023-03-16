World’s best airports 2023: Singapore dethrones Qatar, Dubai ranks in top 20

Aviation website Skytrax has unveiled its list of the world's best airports in 2023.

Singapore’s Changi Airport has taken the top spot, with the Asian aviation hub dethroning last year’s winner, Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

Dubai International Airport also made the cut — coming at 17 in the ranking compiled using data from the largest annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

The world’s busiest airport for international flights slipped three places from last year's Skytrax ranking.

Skytrax’s World Airport Awards are some of the most recognised in the airport industry. The annual ranking is based on passengers' airport experiences — with travellers asked to score elements of their journeys, rating everything from check-in services to airport facilities.

Dubai International Airport ranked in 17th place in the 2023 annual Skytrax Awards for the world's best airports. Photo: Dubai International

Singapore’s Changi Airport is no stranger to having the top spot on the Skytrax list.

The hub previously topped the rankings 12 times, but slipped from the top spot during the global pandemic as passenger numbers in and out of Singapore dwindled. Home to waterfalls, giant trampolines and a glass canopy bridge, the green-filled aviation hub also has the world’s best airport hotel in 2023 — the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

Qatar is now the world’s second-best airport, with Hamad International also picking up accolades for being the cleanest and best airport in the Middle East, as well as the world’s best airport for shopping.

Hamad International Airport is now the world's second-best airport, having slipped from the top spot in 2022. Photo: Oryx Airport Hotel

“We are pleased to receive these accolades by the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards and to be voted as one of the world’s leading airports. This is a positive reflection to our robust airport operations and team’s dedication," said Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport.

"Besides, it is an endorsement to our investment in ensuring our passengers enjoy an exceptional travel experience and in providing our partners with the best facility and service.” .

Japan fared well in this year’s Skytrax ranking, with four of the country’s main airports listing in the top 20, including Tokyo International, also known as Haneda, in third place. A favourite among passengers, it was also named the world’s best domestic airport, cleanest airport and best for accessibility.

Four of Japan's airports made the top 20 in the list of the world's best airports in 2023, including Tokyo's Haneda, which ranks third globally. Photo: EPA

Airports in Seoul, Paris, Istanbul, Munich, Zurich, and Madrid make up the remainder of Skytrax's top 10.

Other airports in the Gulf region picked up individual accolades in the 2023 Skytrax awards.

Bahrain International Airport won best baggage delivery experience and was also ranked for having the best airport staff in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's Dammam was named the best regional airport.

Abu Dhabi International Airport was listed in the top 100 — climbing one spot from 88 to 87 in 2023.

Skytrax World’s Top 20 Airports for 2023

1. Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

2. Hamad International Airport, Qatar

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), Japan

4. Incheon International Airport, South Korea

5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France

6. Istanbul Airport, Turkey

7. Munich Airport, Germany

8. Zurich Airport, Switzerland

9. Narita International Airport, Japan

10. Madrid-Barajas Airport, Spain

11. Vienna International Airport, Austria

12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Finland

13. Rome Fiumicino Airport, Italy

14. Copenhagen Airport, Denmark

15. Kansai International Airport, Japan

16. Chubu Centrair International Airport, Japan

17. Dubai International Airport, UAE

18. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, USA

19. Melbourne Airport, Australia

20. Vancouver International Airport, Canada