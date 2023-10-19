Emirates renews long-standing bid for Berlin flights

Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, has renewed its long-standing interest in serving Berlin which would require an expanded air service agreement between the UAE and Germany.

The airline's president Tim Clark and mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey met on Wednesday at the company's headquarters in Dubai to discuss "Berlin’s potential for more international long-haul connectivity", Emirates said in a statement on Thursday.

Starting Berlin flights would require Germany to approve more flights from Emirates.

The Dubai-based long-haul giant is seeking to expand beyond the four German cities of Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg and Dusseldorf that it is currently able to serve.

Under an existing bilateral agreement signed in 1994, adding Berlin would mean dropping operations to one of these four destinations.

For more than 20 years, Emirates has expressed interest in adding Berlin to its network and expanding operations in Germany.

"We do welcome that Mrs Giffey is advocating for more long-haul flight rights for Berlin and we appreciate the ongoing dialogue," Mr Clark said.

Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which opened in October 2020 after several delays and hurdles, has some direct flights with the Middle East. Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Egypt Air are among the major regional carriers, the airport's website says.

"Emirates strongly believes that Berlin Brandenburg has great potential to become a successful destination for long-haul flights," Mr Clark added.

"Hopefully we will be able to operate Berlin Brandenburg Airport in the future. We would commence flights to Berlin as soon as possible, if that would be permitted in addition to our existing four German destinations."

Watch: Emirates airline's A380 plane gets a makeover

By adding the German capital city to its global routes network, Emirates will be able to provide direct access for tourists and business travellers from around the world to and from Berlin, while also offering more cargo capacity for the transport of goods, the airline said.

"We appreciate Emirates’ continued interest in connecting the German capital city with the world," Ms Giffey, who is also senator for economic affairs, energy and public enterprises, said.

"The Berlin Brandenburg Airport serves the metropolitan region and much of eastern Germany, one of the most dynamic regions in Europe.

"Our goal is to expand the existing long-haul network and I am glad to see Emirates as a partner in this endeavour."

Starting on October 30, Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline Eurowings will be flying from Berlin to Dubai non-stop four times a week, the Berlin Brandenburg Airport's website says.