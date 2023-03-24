Emirates cancels Dubai flights to Germany ahead of strikes

Emirates has cancelled several flights between Dubai and Germany due to planned industrial action in the European nation.

Some flights to Munich and Frankfurt on Sunday and Monday will be affected.

Emirates is cancelling two flights between Dubai and Munich on both days, while three flights to and from Frankfurt on Monday are cancelled.

“Customers connecting on cancelled flights to Munich and Frankfurt will not be accepted for travel at origin. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the airline said in a statement.

Travellers who booked directly with Emirates can contact the airline for rebooking, while those who booked via travel agents are advised to contact their agent for alternative travel arrangements.

Flight numbers affected by the changes are listed below:

26 March:

EK049 Dubai to Munich

EK050 Munich to Dubai

EK051 Dubai to Munich

EK052 Munich to Dubai

27 March:

EK049 Dubai to Munich

EK050 Munich to Dubai

EK051 Dubai to Munich

EK052 Munich to Dubai

EK043 Dubai to Frankfurt

EK044 Frankfurt to Dubai

EK045 Dubai to Frankfurt

EK046 Frankfurt to Dubai

EK047 Dubai to Frankfurt

EK048 Frankfurt to Dubai

Emirates has cancelled select flights to Munich and Frankfurt ahead of industrial action in Germany. Photo: Emirates

Etihad Airways has not announced any cancellations on flights from Abu Dhabi to Germany at the time of writing.

Transport across much of Germany is expected to grind to a halt on Monday as staff at airports, railway stations, ports and subways go on strike demanding higher salaries to cope with inflation.

The action follows a series of strikes that have taken place across Germany in recent months.

On Wednesday, Germany's economic council warned that inflation could even pick up again if financial market worries prevent central banks from raising interest rates, reported Reuters.

Earlier this month, airports in Bremen, Berlin, Hamburg and Hanover cancelled more than 300 flights as security staff walked out as part of industrial action.