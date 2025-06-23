Qatar closes airspace as precautionary measure amid regional tension

Qatar said on Monday that it was temporarily closing its airspace, after nearby Iran threatened retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites.
"The competent Qatari authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, in order to ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The move comes "as part of a group of precautionary measures that were taken based on the developments in the region", the statement said.
It comes after Britain and the US issued an alert to their citizens in Qatar to shelter in place amid escalating tensions in the Middle East
"Following a US security alert for US nationals in Qatar, out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice," the UK Foreign Office said in its update.
The US embassy in Qatar sent an email to American citizens in the country recommending they shelter in place until further notice.
The message said the recommendation was "out of an abundance of caution" and offered no further information.
It comes with the region on edge in anticipation of a possible Iranian retaliation against US interests in the Middle East after Washington bombed Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday, entering the Iran-Israel conflict.
Israel and Iran continued to exchange fire on Monday, with Israel hitting the Fordow nuclear site and Iran's Evin Prison, while strikes on Israel caused power cuts in several southern towns.
Qatar said on Monday that its security situation is stable following advisories issued by a number of embassies to their nationals to exercise caution.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X that the advisories did not indicate the presence of any specific threat.
"We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the State remains stable," he said.
"The relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain fully prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors," he added.
