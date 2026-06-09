Wizz Air to offer free Starlink internet in challenge to low-cost airline model

Wizz Air has announced plans to introduce free Starlink satellite internet across its fleet from next year, becoming the first European ultra-low-cost carrier to adopt the technology.

The airline said passengers will be able to access high-speed internet throughout their journey, allowing them to browse, stream content and stay connected in the air without paying additional fees.

The move marks a significant shift for the low-cost sector, where airlines have traditionally avoided offering free onboard connectivity because of the high costs involved.

"Ultra-low-cost travel has always been about making opportunities accessible to more people," said Ian Malin, chief commercial officer of Wizz Air.

"In 2027, we're taking that philosophy into the space era. Our customers shouldn't have to choose between affordable fares and reliable internet onboard to stay connected to the people, work, and moments that matter most. We're proud to lead that change by collaborating with Starlink to bring maximum benefit to Wizz Air."

The carrier did not disclose the financial terms of its agreement with Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The decision is notable because several rival budget airlines have previously questioned whether the economics of Starlink make sense for low-cost operators.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary has estimated that introducing Starlink across his airline's fleet could cost as much as $250 million a year, including higher fuel consumption caused by the additional equipment. EasyJet has also highlighted the financial challenges associated with providing satellite internet across a large fleet.

In the region, Emirates began offering Starlink services on selected flights last year while flydubai is expected to roll out its services this year. Qatar Airways became the first airline in the Middle East to introduce Starlink on board its aircraft when it launched the service in October 2024.

An Emirates engineer installs Starlink Wi-Fi to a jet. Photo: Emirates Info

Starlink has already signed agreements with several US carriers, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines. It has also secured partnerships with long-haul operators such as Singapore Airlines, reflecting growing demand from passengers who increasingly expect uninterrupted connectivity throughout their journey.

Wizz Air reported 26 per cent passenger growth in May and has forecast strong summer revenue growth as lower fares help offset broader economic uncertainty.

The airline exited the UAE market after shutting down Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in 2025, citing operational challenges and engine-related issues. It has since focused on expansion elsewhere, including Israel, where analysts have said its growing presence offers opportunities, but also exposes the carrier to geopolitical risks.