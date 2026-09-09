  • IRGC says it targeted US forces at sea and Jordan airbase
  • Jordan says it intercepted 18 of 20 Iranian missiles
  • US Treasury sanctions on 36 targets for supporting Iran's aviation sector
  • Underwater drone malfunctioned in region, Centcom says
  • Gulf Co-operation Council chief strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi
Updated: September 09, 2026, 4:00 AM