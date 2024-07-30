Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, hosted a government meeting on Tuesday where he stressed his desire to position the UAE among the top countries globally.

He said particular emphasis should be placed on housing, employment and education.

In attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of enhancing the quality of life in the country while commending the recent work of government ministries and entities, state news agency Wam reported.

“A key focus is elevating government services to meet the highest international standards,” he said.

“We must redouble our efforts and align our energies to achieve the objectives across all national sectors.”

The meeting also addressed various matters concerning government operations and continuing development plans.

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

Kanye West Ye — the rapper formerly known as Kanye West — has seen his net worth fall to $400 million in recent weeks. That’s a precipitous drop from Bloomberg’s estimates of $6.8 billion at the end of 2021.

Ye’s wealth plunged after business partners, including Adidas, severed ties with him on the back of anti-Semitic remarks earlier this year.

West’s present net worth derives from cash, his music, real estate and a stake in former wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear firm, Skims.

Company profile Name: WonderTree

Started: April 2016

Co-founders: Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Usman

Based: Karachi, Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Delaware, US

Sector: Special education, education technology, assistive technology, augmented reality

Number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Growth

Investors: Grants from the Lego Foundation, UAE's Anjal Z, Unicef, Pakistan's Ignite National Technology Fund

SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now