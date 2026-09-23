President Sheikh Mohamed leads condolences of Rulers and Crown Princes after funeral of Sheikh Ahmed

President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers and Crown Princes of the Emirates came together on Tuesday to extend their condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, after the funeral service of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Ahmed, who died on Monday, was laid to rest at the Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai after funeral prayers were held at Zabeel Grand Mosque.

Sheikh Mohamed later gathered to meet the Dubai Ruler with Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

They were joined at the Zabeel Majlis by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

A number of other ministers, sheikhs, officials and citizens were present.

The Rulers of the UAE reflected on Sheikh Ahmed's distinguished record of service and his contribution to the nation since its formation.

President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. They are seen with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain. UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to Sheikh Mohame…

Sheikh Mohammed received condolences alongside Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed; along with a number of other sheikhs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid earlier performed the funeral prayer for his brother at Zabeel Grand Mosque. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum.

The period of condolence began at 4pm on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10am until dhuhr prayer, and in the evening after asr prayer until the time of maghrib prayer.

Sheikh Ahmed – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai Media Office reported. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid passed away on September 21, Dubai M…

Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-2024 Adnoc Pro League match. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed at the 2023-20…

Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed was President of Al Wasl Sports Club. Photo: Du…

Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their match against Al Nasr during the 26th round of the Adnoc Pro League. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed crowning Al Wasl Club champions after their mat…

Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed with his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vi…

Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Mohammed at the latter's majlis. Photo: …

Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum at a police graduation ceremony in the 1970s. Photo: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed, centre, with his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saee…













Ten days of mourning in Dubai were declared on Monday, as warm tributes poured in from leaders across the Emirates and around the world.

Sheikh Ahmed was deputy chairman of Dubai Police and group chairman of ARM Holding, a UAE private investment firm.

He was also a dedicated champion of sport in the Emirates, established the Jebel Ali Racecourse in 1990, and helped to guide Al Wasl Sports Club to major success over several decades as president.