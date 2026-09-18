President Sheikh Mohamed and India's Modi discuss efforts to boost ties in call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call on Friday to explore ways to further strengthen deep-rooted ties between their nations.

The two leaders explored efforts to bolster bilateral relations - which span more than 50 years - under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India.

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated on his recent birthday and wished him continued good health and further success in driving India's progress and fulfilling the aspirations of its people, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Modi, who has served as prime minister for more than 12 years, turned 76 on Thursday.

He thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sentiments and set out his intention to continue to work closely with the UAE President for the benefit of both countries.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, with a focus on efforts to boost regional security and stability.

Flourishing friendship

Previous slide Next slide President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, where they inspect the UAE Armed Forces honour guards. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes India's Prime Minister Nar…

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi stand for the national anthem Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi stand for the national anthem

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi

Sheikh Mohamed greets Mr Modi Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed greets Mr Modi

Sheikh Mohamed receives Mr Modi at the Presidential Airport Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed receives Mr Modi at the Presidential Airport

The UAE Armed Forces honour guards Show caption: The UAE Armed Forces honour guards

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chai…

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and managing director of Mubadala Investment Company, and Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, group CEO of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar Show caption: Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Abu Dhabi Executive Council Mem…

Dr Al Jaber and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Show caption: Dr Al Jaber and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi Show caption: Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi





















India and the UAE enjoy a decades-long alliance that dates back to the formation of the Emirates. The UAE is now home to about four million Indian citizens, the largest expatriate community in the country.

The UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India in 2022 – the first Cepa signed by the Emirates – pushing bilateral trade between the countries beyond $85 billion. The agreement made India the UAE's largest trading partner, with the UAE becoming India's third-largest trading partner.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Modi regularly speak by phone and have met in both India and the UAE in recent years to further robust links.

In May, Mr Modi made an official visit to the UAE, during which he held high-level talks with Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed had paid a working visit to New Delhi in January, where he and Mr Modi pledged to deepen co-operation in several sectors – from technology and artificial intelligence, to the economy and food security – during discussions at the Prime Minister's residence in the Indian capital.

Mr Modi previously made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indians at Zayed Sports City Stadium. He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.