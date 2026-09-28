Etihad Rail tickets on sale for Dubai routes to and from Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

Etihad Rail opened ticket bookings on Monday for its new Dubai service to and from Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, which will start on Wednesday.

The online ticketing system was initially available on September 22 for passengers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, before bookings were paused later that day.

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi service will connect Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates with Mohamed Bin Zayed Station in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are priced at Dh39 ($10.60) for “comfort” class, and Dh109 for “premium”, with the journey expected to take about 64 minutes.

For the September opening, passengers can choose between two morning departures: 6.14am and 7.14am. In the afternoon, trains leave Al Yalayis Station at 1.14pm and 5.14pm. The last one departs for Abu Dhabi at 6.14pm.

Etihad Rail has also added booking options from Fujairah Station. The journey from Madinat Al Hilal to Dubai will take about 70 minutes, with fares starting at Dh29 and Dh89.

Bookings for trains from Sharjah's Al Dhaid Station – also due to welcome passengers from Wednesday – are not yet available.

Etihad Rail's first passenger train completed its historic journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi on June 30, ushering in a new era for public transport in the Emirates.

The train service set off from Fujairah's Al Hilal at 5.34am on Tuesday to mark the launch of the national rail network.