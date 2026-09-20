Etihad Rail launches direct cargo service between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi under port partnership

Etihad Rail has joined forces with Abu Dhabi's port operator to launch a new cargo route from Fujairah to the UAE capital to take pressure off the road network and move goods more efficiently.

The direct rail service connecting Fujairah Terminals with the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (Icad) – led by Etihad Rail Freight and Abu Dhabi Ports – has been hailed as a significant step in “unlocking the full potential of the UAE National Rail Network”.

The introduction of the dedicated line will enable cargo arriving in Fujairah to be transported directly by rail to Icad, where customers can access customs clearance, inspection and cargo release services closer to their operations in Abu Dhabi.

In support of the scheme, Icad has been granted its own UN Locode, which is a geographic coding scheme overseen by the United Nations European Commission for Europe to identify ports, airports and terminals around the world.

It will allow shipping lines, freight forwarders and cargo owners to book cargo directly to Icad as the destination and clearance point.

The move is designed to serve importers, exporters, manufacturers, distributors and logistics providers operating across Abu Dhabi, allowing them to receive cargo closer to warehouses, production facilities and end markets.

It seeks to reduce the need for additional road transport, shorten the distance between cargo and its final destination and support more efficient end-to-end supply chains for businesses.

“The launch of our new Fujairah-Icad rail service represents another important step in unlocking the full potential of the UAE National Rail Network for our customers,” said Omar Alsebeyi, Etihad Rail Freight's chief executive.

“Through our partnership with AD Ports Group, we have created an innovative logistics solution that goes beyond transportation by bringing key port services closer to where cargo is ultimately needed.

“By combining rail connectivity with customs-enabled inland cargo handling and the ability to book cargo directly to Icad, we are supporting customers to move goods more efficiently, simplify logistics processes and reduce the time between vessel arrival and final delivery.”

Boosting trade links

Saif Al Mazrouei, chief executive for the Ports Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said the rail service would offer customers greater flexibility.

“Strong trade corridors are built by connecting gateways with the industrial and commercial ecosystems they serve,” he said.

“Through our partnership with Etihad Rail Freight, we are enabling more seamless, reliable and resilient cargo flows, while providing businesses with greater flexibility in how they access markets and manage their supply chains.

“This seamless approach strengthens connectivity across the trade ecosystem, supports long-term growth and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway of choice for trade and industry.”

Fujairah Terminals is part of the wider Abu Dhabi Ports ecosystem and plays a vital role in strengthening the UAE's standing as a global logistics and trade hub.

Rail network gathers pace

Previous slide Next slide Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Passengers board the Etihad Rail train after it arrives in A…

The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers across the UAE to Abu Dhabi Show caption: The inaugural service left Fujairah and carried passengers a…

Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Passengers wait to scan their tickets before leaving the Moh…

The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to open on the national network Show caption: The Mohamed bin Zayed City station is one of the first to op…

A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to the Etihad Rail passenger train Show caption: A young passenger is dressed for the occasion as he heads to…

Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Passengers onboard the train in Abu Dhabi

Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking on one of the first passenger services Show caption: Travellers arrive at the Abu Dhabi station before embarking …













It is the latest milestone achievement for Etihad Rail's freight services, as its growing passenger network continues to take shape.

In April, Etihad Rail carried out the UAE's first commercial transportation of cars by rail, from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi. The national rail operator teamed up with leading vehicle dealership Al Masaood Automobiles to carry a consignment of Nissan vehicles between the Emirates.

Meanwhile, two new Etihad Rail passenger stations are to launch to the public this month, following the huge success of the maiden line between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Dubai Al Yalayis Station, next to Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah will be up and running on September 30.

Coming up next on the rails will be Madinat Zayed and Liwa passenger stations – which will open on November 30 – with the three remaining Al Dhafra stations in Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Mirfa to welcome travellers from December 30. University City Station in Sharjah will be the final station to open under the current 10-station rail map, but expansion plans are already high on the agenda.

A senior official at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority told The National this month that the emirate is to get a second Etihad Rail station. The next passenger station will connect to the coming Dubai Metro Gold Line. The timeline and exact location are unknown, but this confirms a map issued by the RTA when the Gold Line was announced.