Etihad Rail tickets to and from Dubai go on sale

Etihad Rail tickets to and from Dubai are on sale ahead of the much-anticipated September 30 launch.

Comfort fares are priced at Dh39 and premium fares are Dh109.

The first journey leaves the new Dubai Al Yalayis station at 6.14am and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 7.18am, according to the train operator's website.

Tickets can be purchased through Etihad Rail's website and mobile application.

On the first day of passenger operations, five trains will make the round-trip journey from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. The last train from Abu Dhabi will arrive in Dubai at 18:47, while the last train from Dubai will arrive in Abu Dhabi at 19:18.

The schedule for the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Etihad Rail passenger journey has been posted on the website as tickets for the journey go on sale. Photo: Etihad Rail Show caption: The schedule for the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Etihad Rail passenger j…

One train will leave from Dubai for Fujairah. A ticket for that service will also cost Dh39 and take one hour and 10 minutes.

Early details have been released about the Dubai Al Yalayis Station. The website shows that the building will host a WHSmith, Shot café, Starbucks, Thrifty Car Rental, and a Lulu.

Etihad Rail Yalayis Station in Dubai. The National Show caption: Etihad Rail Yalayis Station in Dubai. The National

Where is the station?

Dubai Al Yalayis Station is next to Jumeirah Golf Estates in Me’aisem First, directly opposite the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. It is connected to the city by the E311, E44 and D57 roads.

The new station has direct access to the existing Dubai Metro Red Line through an 400m-long elevated pedestrian walkway. When the Gold Line opens in 2032, the stop will become an interchange between the two lines.

Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah is also slated to open on September 30.