Funeral prayers to be held for Sheikh Ahmed in Dubai

Funeral prayers for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid will be held in Dubai on Tuesday as the emirate continues a 10-day mourning period following the death of a key figure in the rise of the emirate.

Mourners will gather at Zabeel Grand Mosque from 1pm, with condolences to be received at the Zabeel Majlis for three days.

The period of condolences will begin at 4pm on Tuesday and continue until maghrib prayer, and on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10am until dhuhr prayer, and in the evening after asr prayer until the time of maghrib prayer.

The death of Sheikh Ahmed, the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was announced on Monday.

Ten days of mourning in Dubai were declared as warm tributes poured in from leaders across the Emirates and around the world.

“You are absent from our eyes, but not from our prayers and hearts," said Sheikh Mohammed in a heartfelt message posted on social media platform X.

President Sheikh Mohamed said Sheikh Ahmed made "long-standing contributions to the development of the UAE since its founding".

“May God rest his soul in eternal peace and mercy, and grant his loved ones comfort during this difficult time,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media.

Best wishes were also offered to Sheikh Mohammed by leaders across the Gulf and the wider world, including Bahrain's King Hamad and Sultan Haitham of Oman and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Ahmed was Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and held the role of Group Chairman of ARM Holding, a UAE-based private investment firm.

He was also a dedicated champion of sport in the Emirates, establishing the historic Jebel Ali Racecourse in 1990 and helping to guide Al Wasl Sports Club to major success over several decades in his role as president.