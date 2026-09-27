Small town, big dreams: How Etihad Rail will put Sharjah's Al Dhaid on the map

A small and unassuming city in Sharjah is about to step on to the national stage.

The historic oasis town of Al Dhaid, long celebrated as the agricultural heart of the emirate's Central Region, is to become home to an Etihad Rail passenger station on Wednesday, September 30.

It will connect the town to the country's national network, turning it from a tranquil desert escape to an accessible cultural hot spot. The National took a look at what the town has to offer.

What is Al Dhaid?

Al Dhaid is the third-largest town in Sharjah and is known for its date palm plantations and fruit farms. Strawberries, dates, limes, guava and mangoes are among the produce grown in the town, which has a history of irrigation dating back centuries to the traditional falaj irrigation system.

During my first visit, I went to Al Dhaid Fort and received warm Emirati hospitality – the guide offered traditional Emirati breakfast dishes, Arabic coffee and dates. I also found some of the best food I have tried in the country at a hole-in-the-wall spot just a couple blocks away.

The fort is a stunning landmark. Originally built in 1820 during the rule of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the square fortress was beautifully restored and reopened in 2022 and now functions as a museum dedicated to local heritage, falconry and caravan history.

Al Dhaid Fort was originally built in 1820. Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau Show caption: Al Dhaid Fort was originally built in 1820. Photo: Sharjah G…

In late 2023, Al Dhaid's cultural significance was established on the world stage when its fort and falaj system were inscribed on the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's Islamic World Heritage List.

Not far away is Al Mudarissa Tower, which was inaugurated in February to preserve its original mud-brick defensive architecture. It stands as a historic visual gateway to the oasis lands.

Sharjah Safari Park sits right along Al Dhaid Road within the Al Bridi Nature Reserve and is described as the largest wildlife safari park outside Africa. Visitors can board safari vehicles to see hundreds of animals, including lions, rhinos, giraffes, and elephants, across the sprawling site.

In February, Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum opened, with seven exhibits of wildlife from the area on display for visitors.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, opens Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum. Photo: Wam Show caption: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, o…

Visitors have typically used Al Dhaid as a place for a quick stop rather than a destination in its own right. That is set to change when the rail station opens.

"For Al Dhaid, the railway connection means greater visibility, improved accessibility and new opportunities for tourism and investment," Adel Fathi, senior financial controller at Daraysh Hotel and Restaurant, told The National.

"For our hotel, it gives us the opportunity to welcome a wider range of guests, including families, business travelers, and tourists who may previously have found Al Dhaid less convenient to access."

Daraysh is the only hotel in the area. It has received increased interest, with the opening of the station an "important milestone" for the town.

Al Dhaid Fort helps teach visitors about Emirati culture and traditions. Photo: Alexander Christou / The National Show caption: Al Dhaid Fort helps teach visitors about Emirati culture and…

"Visitors will have a more convenient and comfortable way to reach the city without relying entirely on private cars," Mr Fathi said. "We believe this improved accessibility will encourage more visitors to discover the natural beauty, agricultural heritage and authentic Emirati culture of Al Dhaid."

Building for the future

Al Dhaid is at the centre of a new development project being handled by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and the Sharjah Initiatives Implementation Authority, widely known as Mubadara.

The Al Dhaid Bridge and Lake Project will change the landscape of the area – a freshwater lake is being created to hold more than 1.5 million cubic metres of water. It will provide the emirate with a water reserve, as well as helping to reduce Al Dhaid's temperature. Al Dhaid Bridge is scheduled to open at the end of October and the lake will open at a later date.

Al Dhaid is also the focus point for a new trade route between the east and west of the country. Gulftainer is to launch the Al Dhaid Multi-Modal Trade Corridor, a 150-hectare project with annual capacity of 1.5 million container units.

Etihad Rail will be part of the broader Al Dhaid Logistics Complex and is to be critical to the movement of goods and people to and from the area.

Where is Al Dhaid Station?

Al Dhaid Station sits on the border between Al Dhaid and Falaj Al Mualla, in Umm Al Quwain. From the centre of town, the journey is about 5km. Buses and other transport options to and from the station have not yet been announced.

The station will cater to residents from many small rural towns within a range of about 30km, making the trip to other emirates easier and quicker. Al Dhaid has a population of just under 40,000, according to the 2025 Census, while nearby Al Bataeh is home to about 9,000 and Falaj Al Mualla, Al Manama and Mleiha have between 5,000 and 7,000 residents each.