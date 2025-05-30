Dubai Police arrested 41 people on suspicion of being members of an organised begging gang. Photo: @DubaiPoliceHQ / X
Dubai Police arrest gang of 41 living in hotel on suspicion of begging

Members of syndicate accused of selling paraphernalia without approval to supplement begging operations

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

May 30, 2025

Police in Dubai have arrested a gang of 41 people living in a hotel in the emirate, suspected of running a begging operation.

The gang were found with Dh60,000 in their possession and were selling prayer beads and other accessories to supplement their takings, police in the emirate said. Those arrested all entered the UAE on visit visas, authorities added.

“They were living in a hotel. We arrested them and seized Dh60,000 in their possession,” Dubai Police said on Friday.

Officers responded to a tip-off that beggars were selling prayer beads and accessories in the street. It is not allowed to sell goods on the street without a permit.

“A team of officers went to the area and saw three beggars selling the items and begging for money. They were arrested," added police. The trio then told police they were part of a gang using a hotel as their headquarters.

This led to a co-ordinated operation with the hotel that led to the arrest of 28 people during a raid.

“Another 10 members were arrested on the second day while they were trying to leave the hotel,” the police said.

“The anti-begging campaign is reducing the number of beggars in the emirate. Our plan includes increased police patrols in neighbourhoods, near mosques and markets.”

Begging typically increases during Ramadan or Eid holidays with offenders seeking to exploit the generous spirit on show during these days. Police have targeted begging hotspots across the city to protect the public from begging, which they say is often linked to criminal activity.

Begging is illegal in the UAE and is punishable by up to three months in jail and fines of Dh5,000. Criminal gang members involved in organised begging can receive minimum jail terms of six months and fines of Dh10,000.

Dubai Police arrested 384 beggars last year, and 499 in 2023. About 2,085 beggars have been arrested over the past five years in the emirate, official figures show.

