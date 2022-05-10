Dubai Police make 1,000 arrests in anti-begging drive

Dubai Police arrested 1,000 people in an anti-begging campaign during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

A police statement said 902 men and 98 women were arrested between March 18 and May 6.

Police said 321 arrests were made before Ramadan began, while 604 took place during the holy month and 75 during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The campaign is launched every year before Ramadan and patrols are increased near mosques, malls and other areas commonly frequented by beggars.

“The campaign showed evident success in reducing the number of beggars who exploit peoples' feelings and sympathy, especially during the holy month and Eid Al Fitr holiday,” said Brig Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai Police.

Police regularly urge members of the public not to give money to people begging on the streets, but instead donate to authorised charities to ensure they are supporting those legitimately in need.

Begging is illegal in the UAE, and police say it poses a threat to public safety and security.

Offenders can face up to three months in prison and a fine of Dh5,000 for begging. There is a minimum of six months in jail and a fine of Dh100,000 for organising begging.

The force urged members of the public to report beggars using the toll-free number 901, or through the Dubai Police App, or on www.ecrime.ae.