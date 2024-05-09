A Closer Look: Future of travel in focus as Gulf aims to attract 130 million tourists

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Ambitious plans to attract 130 million tourists annually to the Gulf by the end of the decade have been shaping the agenda at this week's Arabian Travel Market.

A major push to bolster aviation infrastructure to prepare for the anticipated visitor surge has proved a focus for discussions and deal-making at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Airlines have opened up on efforts to invest in new planes to serve the region's growing network of airports, while national tourism boards have spoken positively of their intent to fill hotels to meet the appetite to experience the Gulf and wider region.

The resilience of the travel sector has also been highlighted, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and simmering tensions in the Red Sea.

Here, host Nick Webster speaks to The National's aviation correspondent Deena Kamel to find out how a bold vision for the future is taking flight.

Read more

'Too big to fail': Gulf travel sector remains resilient in face of regional unrest

Riyadh Air in talks with Airbus and Boeing over a new order of wide-body jets

Arabian Travel Market – in pictures