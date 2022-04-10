Beggar in Dubai caught with more than Dh40,000 in cash

Dubai Police have arrested a beggar who had Dh40,000 in different currencies.

The force said the man was detained as part of their Ramadan clampdown on begging.

During the first two weeks of the drive, 178 people were arrested for begging in the emirate.

The man's nationality was not released but photographs posted by Dubai Police showed the detained man with wads of cash.

Incidents of begging typically increase during Ramadan, as offenders try to exploit the public during a time of giving.

Begging is illegal in the UAE, and police say members of the public may inadvertently fuel crime by giving cash to those asking for help on the streets.

Dubai Police have previously highlighted how "beggar tourists" flock to the emirate during Ramadan to profit from seasonal goodwill.

Col Ahmed Al Adidi of Dubai Police urged people not to donate to anyone asking for money on the street and instead give to registered charities.

"There are official and charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy, which we, at Dubai Police urge whomever in need of financial aid to turn to," said Col Al Adidi.

He also urged members of the public to report beggars to 901 or through the "police eye" service on the Dubai Police smartphone app.