Sheikh Abdullah stresses importance of fostering strong Arabic skills early

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said there is an urgent need to foster Arabic language skills in young students, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah was addressing an online meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council, of which he is the chairman.

"Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of fostering robust Arabic language skills, which not only strengthens national identity but also provides a solid base for mastering foundational subjects like mathematics and English, essential tools for future professional success," reported Wam.

"[He also] emphasised the need to redouble efforts to significantly improve student academic achievement and enhance the effectiveness of teaching staff.

"He also stressed the importance of promoting transparency and clarity in providing a comprehensive picture of student learning outcomes."

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE's future direction would be enhanced by creating an honest and empowered generation with advanced knowledge and skills.

"We emphasise the importance of the role of educational institutions, school leaders and teaching cadres in applying the highest standards of transparency to convey an accurate picture that clarifies to parents the levels of academic achievement of their sons and daughters, and to follow up on their progress in line with our aspirations and to meet our ambitions and support our national economy," he said.

Ahmed Al Falasi, Minister of Education, reviewed a proposal to introduce an Arabic language assessment for first-grade pupils in public and private schools, which is planned to be implemented in the next academic year, Wam reported.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and chairwoman of the board of directors at the Emirates Schools Establishment, discussing a number of breaches by employees and pupils during the exam period, Wam reported.

There were 247 breaches, including leaking exam answers, and 802 cases of cheating during the exams.