Dubai to ban lorries from Sheikh Zayed Road during peak hours from October 1

Dubai will impose a rush hour ban on lorries travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road and several other key routes across the emirate from Thursday, October 1 in a drive to cut congestion and boost safety.

The Roads and Transport Authority - which is introducing the restrictions in partnership with Dubai Police - said the move was aimed at improving the "efficiency of the city's transport and logistics network.

Emirates Road, one of the country's main transport links also known as E611, will be exempt from the decision, the RTA said.

Under the traffic measures, lorries will not be permitted to travel on Al Meydan Street, Al Qudra Street, Airport Tunnel and all crossings at any time.

They will also be prohibited from travelling on Sheikh Zayed Road, Beirut Street and selected residential areas such as Oud Al Muteena, Muhaisnah and Al Mizhar from 6am until 10pm each day.

Trucks will be not be allowed to travel on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road between Ras Al Khor Road and the Sharjah border in both directions from 6.30am to 8.30am. 1.30pm to 3.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm under the new rules.

Lorries will also be banned from Damascus Street, Amman Street and Airport Street during the same three daily peak periods.

"This step falls within joint efforts to improve traffic flow and road safety, and regulate truck movement in a way that supports the efficiency of the city’s transport and logistics network," the RTA said.

"RTA urges truck drivers, transport and freight companies to comply with restriction timings, plan their journeys in advance, and use permitted alternative routes and designated truck rest stops."

The RTA said 150,000 heavy goods vehicles used its 16 truck rest stops each month. The rest areas have more than 1,000 parking spaces.

Boosting traffic flow

The directives come as Dubai's traffic levels rise following the end of the quieter summer period and as authorities step up efforts to expand its road network to keeps pace with the demands of a growing population.

The Dubai government this month approved a new 80km motorway connecting the emirate to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in a major drive to tackle congestion.

The first phase, which will cost Dh3.5 billion, is expected to cut travel times by up to 60 per cent and strengthen connectivity between emirates. This stretch will run from Al Shanouf Road to Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The 12-lane road will accommodate up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and is expected to serve more than 3.1 million people.