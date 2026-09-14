UAE residents whose quick actions helped save lives honoured by Abu Dhabi Police

Residents who helped protect children, rescue people from burning vehicles and prevent potential road accidents have been honoured by Abu Dhabi Police.

The police said on Monday four people were recognised for their quick responses in protecting people during these separate incidents and thereby saving lives.

Yousra Qassem Ahmed Otli was honoured for her bravery after a school bus accident. Although she was injured in the crash, Ms Otli stayed on the bus to reassure the schoolchildren, organise their evacuation and keep them safe until authorities arrived.

Nabeel Ali Saleh Al Balushi and Khalid Ali Abdullah Al Mansoori were honoured for rescuing people trapped in vehicles that caught fire in separate traffic accidents. Mohammed Waqar Zulfiqar Ali was recognised for reporting and removing an obstacle from a road, helping to prevent a potential traffic accident.

Brig Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari, director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, presented the honours and praised the recipients for their heroic and humanitarian actions. He said their actions showed the importance of co-operation between the police and community members in protecting lives and improving safety.