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The UAE search and rescue team joined forces with Nepali authorities to carry out the mission in the Trishuli area. Photo: Wam
The UAE search and rescue team joined forces with Nepali authorities to carry out the mission in the Trishuli area. Photo: Wam

UAE team helps to rescue six missing 15 days after Nepal's deadly floods

Humanitarian task force assists search and rescue operations in flood-stricken country

The National

September 10, 2026

A UAE emergency response team has helped to rescue six missing people in Nepal more than two weeks after deadly flash floods struck.

The Emirati search and rescue team, which arrived in the Himalayan country on September 4, joined forces with Nepali authorities to carry out the mission in the Trishuli area.

The humanitarian task force is continuing to support critical operations in Trishuli and Rasuwa, north of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, using advanced equipment and technology.

The team is using drones for surveying, aerial imaging and three-dimensional mapping to aid search and rescue operations and help access targeted locations.

The death toll from the severe floods and mudslides, which swept Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet on August 26, has crossed 1,300, with thousands more still missing.

  • The Nepali community in the UAE gathers on September 4 to offer prayers for those affected by the flash flood. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National
    The Nepali community in the UAE gathers on September 4 to offer prayers for those affected by the flash flood. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National
  • People light lamps and candles at the vigil
    People light lamps and candles at the vigil
  • People bow their heads in prayer for the victims
    People bow their heads in prayer for the victims
  • The vigil is held in remembrance of those who have died, those injured and the thousands still missing in Nepal's border region with China
    The vigil is held in remembrance of those who have died, those injured and the thousands still missing in Nepal's border region with China
  • The disaster on August 26 killed more than 1,300 people
    The disaster on August 26 killed more than 1,300 people
  • The UAE has flown more than 100 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, essential goods and power generators to Nepal
    The UAE has flown more than 100 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, essential goods and power generators to Nepal
  • The incident has been described as a 'Himalayan tsunami'
    The incident has been described as a 'Himalayan tsunami'
  • Nepali residents say the vigil is an opportunity to gather to pay respects and pray for the victims
    Nepali residents say the vigil is an opportunity to gather to pay respects and pray for the victims

Hammoud Al Afari, director of UAE Relief Operations, said the Emirati team was providing vital knowledge and expertise to Nepali authorities.

The team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, Dubai Police search and rescue and the UAE Aid Agency. It includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.

The rescue of the six missing people has brought hope as emergency teams continue to work around the clock and navigate challenging conditions in Nepal.

On Friday, two men were pulled out alive from a tunnel ⁠linked to a hydropower ​station, nine days after the devastating floods.

Video footage showed the moment Sanjaya Shah and Kabir Maharjan were rescued from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station where they worked, before being airlifted to an army hospital in Kathmandu. The body of a third person was also found.

UAE aid drive

The UAE is continuing to provide essential aid to those worst affected by the floods. Dubai's humanitarian relief hub sent 74 tonnes of aid on Tuesday.

The essential supplies from Dubai Humanitarian – including tents and shelter material, medicine, hygiene kits and winter kits – were airlifted on a Boeing 777-F operated by Emirates SkyCargo to Kathmandu.

The Emirates had already delivered 184 tonnes of aid to Nepal under a $10 million relief response package ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Updated: September 10, 2026, 7:56 AM