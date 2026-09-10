UAE team helps to rescue six missing 15 days after Nepal's deadly floods

A UAE emergency response team has helped to rescue six missing people in Nepal more than two weeks after deadly flash floods struck.

The Emirati search and rescue team, which arrived in the Himalayan country on September 4, joined forces with Nepali authorities to carry out the mission in the Trishuli area.

The humanitarian task force is continuing to support critical operations in Trishuli and Rasuwa, north of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, using advanced equipment and technology.

The team is using drones for surveying, aerial imaging and three-dimensional mapping to aid search and rescue operations and help access targeted locations.

The death toll from the severe floods and mudslides, which swept Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet on August 26, has crossed 1,300, with thousands more still missing.

Previous slide Next slide The Nepali community in the UAE gathers on September 4 to offer prayers for those affected by the flash flood. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The Nepali community in the UAE gathers on September 4 to of…

People light lamps and candles at the vigil Show caption: People light lamps and candles at the vigil

People bow their heads in prayer for the victims Show caption: People bow their heads in prayer for the victims

The vigil is held in remembrance of those who have died, those injured and the thousands still missing in Nepal's border region with China Show caption: The vigil is held in remembrance of those who have died, tho…

The disaster on August 26 killed more than 1,300 people Show caption: The disaster on August 26 killed more than 1,300 people

The UAE has flown more than 100 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials, essential goods and power generators to Nepal Show caption: The UAE has flown more than 100 tonnes of food supplies, she…

The incident has been described as a 'Himalayan tsunami' Show caption: The incident has been described as a 'Himalayan tsunami'

Nepali residents say the vigil is an opportunity to gather to pay respects and pray for the victims Show caption: Nepali residents say the vigil is an opportunity to gather t…















Hammoud Al Afari, director of UAE Relief Operations, said the Emirati team was providing vital knowledge and expertise to Nepali authorities.

The team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, Dubai Police search and rescue and the UAE Aid Agency. It includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.

The rescue of the six missing people has brought hope as emergency teams continue to work around the clock and navigate challenging conditions in Nepal.

On Friday, two men were pulled out alive from a tunnel ⁠linked to a hydropower ​station, nine days after the devastating floods.

Video footage showed the moment Sanjaya Shah and Kabir Maharjan were rescued from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station where they worked, before being airlifted to an army hospital in Kathmandu. The body of a third person was also found.

UAE aid drive

The UAE is continuing to provide essential aid to those worst affected by the floods. Dubai's humanitarian relief hub sent 74 tonnes of aid on Tuesday.

The essential supplies from Dubai Humanitarian – including tents and shelter material, medicine, hygiene kits and winter kits – were airlifted on a Boeing 777-F operated by Emirates SkyCargo to Kathmandu.

The Emirates had already delivered 184 tonnes of aid to Nepal under a $10 million relief response package ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.