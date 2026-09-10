UAE team helps to rescue six missing 15 days after Nepal's deadly floods

A UAE emergency response team has helped to rescue six missing people in Nepal more than two weeks after deadly flash floods struck.
The Emirati search and rescue team, which arrived in the Himalayan country on September 4, joined forces with Nepali authorities to carry out the mission in the Trishuli area.
The humanitarian task force is continuing to support critical operations in Trishuli and Rasuwa, north of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, using advanced equipment and technology.
The team is using drones for surveying, aerial imaging and three-dimensional mapping to aid search and rescue operations and help access targeted locations.
The death toll from the severe floods and mudslides, which swept Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet on August 26, has crossed 1,300, with thousands more still missing.
Hammoud Al Afari, director of UAE Relief Operations, said the Emirati team was providing vital knowledge and expertise to Nepali authorities.
The team comprises members of the UAE Joint Operations Command, Dubai Police search and rescue and the UAE Aid Agency. It includes experts in disaster relief, medical evacuation and first aid.
The rescue of the six missing people has brought hope as emergency teams continue to work around the clock and navigate challenging conditions in Nepal.
On Friday, two men were pulled out alive from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station, nine days after the devastating floods.
Video footage showed the moment Sanjaya Shah and Kabir Maharjan were rescued from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station where they worked, before being airlifted to an army hospital in Kathmandu. The body of a third person was also found.
UAE aid drive
The UAE is continuing to provide essential aid to those worst affected by the floods. Dubai's humanitarian relief hub sent 74 tonnes of aid on Tuesday.
The essential supplies from Dubai Humanitarian – including tents and shelter material, medicine, hygiene kits and winter kits – were airlifted on a Boeing 777-F operated by Emirates SkyCargo to Kathmandu.
The Emirates had already delivered 184 tonnes of aid to Nepal under a $10 million relief response package ordered by President Sheikh Mohamed.