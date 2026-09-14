UAE’s Al Tajir family put Scottish ‘ghost’ golf course up for sale

An incomplete golf resort in Scotland, which is owned by a UAE family but has never opened to public, has been put on the market.

Located near the world-famous Gleneagles course in Perthshire, gWest was intended to rival the quality of its historic neighbour.

But few people have had the chance to play the course on a private gated resort set on an estate spanning more than 80 hectares.

It was bought by the UAE’s Al Tajir family in 2007, with the tournament-standard course completed two years later.

Mahdi Al Tajir, who in 1971 became the first UAE ambassador to the UK, was named the richest man in Scotland by The Sunday Times in 2013 and owns the Highland Spring water company which is based nearby.

But a combination of the financial crisis, the Scottish independence debate and referendum, Brexit and Covid-19 meant the family felt that the time has never been quite right to take it to the next stage of investment.

It means the 18th-century-inspired clubhouse remains a shell and plans for the rest of the resort – it has permission for up to 170 residential plots, a hotel and spa, leisure and entertainment facilities and staff accommodation – remain on hold.

Offers for the resort are now being welcomed after the family decided to sell up, with property consultant Knight Frank instructed to find a buyer.

Euan Kelly, partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “It is incredibly rare that an opportunity like gWest becomes available. We’re expecting a huge amount of interest from across the globe in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime asset: a substantial consented resort development site, with a golf course designed by a celebrated architect, in one of Scotland’s most prestigious leisure locations.

“While the bold ambitions for the site have yet to fully come to fruition, a sale could see them take an important step forward and add another destination to Scotland’s, and Perthshire’s, strong tourist offering.”

The course is set on an estate spanning more than 80 hectares among the rolling hills of Perthshire. Photo: gWest Show caption: The course is set on an estate spanning more than 80 hectare…

Celebrated course architect David McLay Kidd designed the championship-standard course and described the resort as “the best inland site I’ve ever seen for a golf course”.

It sits in one of Scotland’s best-known golf and leisure corridors, to the west of Gleneagles between Perth and Stirling.

The UK’s golf industry generated revenue of around £2.7 billion ($3.64 billion) in 2024/25, which is expected to rise to £3 billion for 2025/26. There are about 560 courses in Scotland – one fifth of the total in the UK.

The gWest website says the course has been specifically designed to blend seamlessly with the landscape and enhance the far-reaching views of the surrounding hills and countryside.

It says: “The views from the estate are extraordinary, with the Ochil Hills to the south, and to the west, across rolling hills and mountains, Ben Vorlich in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park can be seen.

“The estate extends 2.3 miles [3.7km] from east to west and is surrounded by natural land, the majority of which is also owned by the developer, ensuring the boundaries, access and views are protected. Two listed heritage sites of old forts are also located within the grounds of the resort and an ancient church lies just beyond.”

Speaking in 2020, Mr Al Tajir’s son, Mohsin, said: “You want to invest. The next phase of gWest is another 50, 60, maybe £100 million. And, as a family, we're not willing to put that sort of money in if we don't know what the future is.”

He said with concerns that taxes would go up, rather than becoming a tax haven if independence were to happen, “maybe it's not the place I need to put my money”.

He said at the time he had played the course 20 or 30 times, and seemed to suggest he had struggled. He joked that while the course was built by a respected designer, “I’m a bad golfer”.