  • Strategic port near Bab Al Mandeb falls after days of fighting pro-government forces
  • Pakistan warns Tehran to rein in Iran-backed rebels after Saudi attacks
  • Trump: War will end after US midterms
  • US President says Tehran trying to prolong war to keep fuel prices high
  • Satellite images appear to show oil slick from tanker US sunk off Iran
  • Seven ships transit through Strait of Hormuz
Updated: September 10, 2026, 9:10 AM