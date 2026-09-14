Dubai's Etihad Rail Station heralds new era for transport

The eagerly awaited Etihad Rail station in Dubai is expected to have a transformative effect on the emirate's transport, infrastructure and property sectors when it opens at the end of this month, experts have said.

Dubai Al Yalayis Station, adjacent to Jumeirah Golf Estates, is taking shape, as construction teams work to complete the project in time for the scheduled opening on September 30. The National viewed the station from the street on Tuesday and it looked complete.

Finishing touches were being applied to roads and landscaping, and building crews were finishing external elements such as the station's footbridge. The journey from Dubai Al Yalayis Station to Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station will take 57 minutes. Specifics, including ticket pricing and the number of journeys per day, have yet to be announced.

Dr Reem Sabouni, an associate professor at Abu Dhabi University who specialises in transport, said the service will lead to more people commuting between emirates.

“The user may be willing to live outside Dubai or outside Abu Dhabi in another emirate and still commute for work, studies or leisure,” she said.

Previous slide Next slide Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis Station in Dubai. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis Station in Dubai. All photos: Victo…

Final touches are in process at the train station before it is due to open on September 30. Show caption: Final touches are in process at the train station before it …

Construction workers at the station site Show caption: Construction workers at the station site

The opening of Dubai's first Etihad Rail station will make Jumeirah Golf Estates one of the city's best-connected communities Show caption: The opening of Dubai's first Etihad Rail station will make J…

Nearby roads are under development to accommodate future passengers Show caption: Nearby roads are under development to accommodate future pas…

The station will connect Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes Show caption: The station will connect Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes

The footbridge connecting the Jumeirah Gulf Estates metro station and the Etihad Rail station Show caption: The footbridge connecting the Jumeirah Gulf Estates metro st…

Two construction workers. Analysts believe the station will strengthen demand to live in the area and bolster transport links Show caption: Two construction workers. Analysts believe the station will …















While Dr Sabouni is optimistic about the effects of the passenger rail service, she said the scale of its success will depend on first and last-mile connectivity.

“A key factor is the user's ability to leave their car at their door or at a closer destination, and go through the public transport system to the railway and back,” she told The National.

The real measure of success would be how quickly and efficiently people can travel from the beginning of their journey to their destination, she said.

The Etihad Rail network launched its passenger service with the inaugural Abu Dhabi to Fujairah route on June 30.

Rise in commuter numbers

Omar Mahfouf, 28, a UK-based rail enthusiast who travels the world’s train routes for his YouTube channel, OM the Rails, believes the launch of the Dubai station will be a huge benefit for both commuters and tourists.

“There is a huge car dependency in the UAE and going from Dubai to Abu Dhabi by driving can take up to an hour and a half,” he said.

“Taking the new Etihad rail service will be just under one hour, which is a significant time saving. And not only that, but you can enjoy the scenery of the desert landscape as it passes by.”

The opening of the station in Dubai is expected to play a key role in efforts to reduce car dependency in the Emirates and increase the use of public transport. Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan has set the target of ensuring 55 per cent of the city’s population lives within 800 metres of a major public transport station by 2040.

“There's already such excitement over the Fujairah route,” Mr Mahfouf said. “So I think as the network expands and grows, there'll be a lot more passenger usage. I definitely think though Abu Dhabi to Dubai will be one of the most intensively used sections.”

The rail enthusiast has already tried out the route from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and said the quality of the experience surprised him.

Property boom

Realtors are expecting a boom in property prices in the surrounding areas, collectively known as Dubai South, in the coming years. Pierre Bassez, a real estate expert, told The National he expects increases in property value in the next three to five years.

“There's a lot of money that has been put there, with many massive developments, the RTA is investing a lot in new roads, and new Metro stations are coming up not far from there. It's something that will increase value in the long term, especially with the lack of villas and low density real estate projects,” he said.

Luke Marston, associate director at real estate agency Century 21, said the spotlight could fall on rentals in the broader area.

“You're starting to see the areas around [the new airport] benefiting. [Etihad Rail's Dubai station] could drive rental demand around DIP (Dubai Investments Park), and potentially Jumeirah Golf Estates as well. I think the only way is up for the area,” he said.

Mr Marston is planning to use the rail service to make day-trips to Abu Dhabi.

“I envisage myself using it for going to an event in Abu Dhabi. Historically, I would have got a taxi or driven myself, but the ease of being able to be on the train would definitely be good for me,” he said.

Where is the station?

Dubai Al Yalayis Station is next to Jumeirah Golf Estates in Me’aisem First, directly opposite the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. It is connected to the city by the E311, E44 and D57 roads.

The new rail station has direct access to the existing Dubai Metro Red Line through an elevated pedestrian walkway which spans almost 400 metres. When the Gold Line opens in 2032, the stop will become an interchange between the two lines.

The rail link continues onwards to connect to Port Jebel Ali, playing an integral role in the logistics industry. The freight service has connected the country since it officially launched operations in 2023.

What will it mean for the area?

The area will expand in the coming years. Nearby land is earmarked for Wasl Properties’ mega-development Jumeirah Golf Estates – The Next Chapter. This will cover 4.68 million square metres and is planned to be home to more than 50,000 residents.

The developer’s brochure describes the future of the area as transit-orientated and serving as a convenient gateway to the rest of Dubai, with the Etihad Rail station the district’s centre point.

“The Transit-Oriented Development District is as close as Jumeirah Golf Estates comes to urban living,” the brochure said. “Its proximity to the adjacent JGE Metro Station makes Jumeirah Golf Estates the most connected luxury community in Dubai.”

The transport hub sits less than 10kkm from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which is undergoing redevelopment – the first phase opens in 2032.

More stations to open

In addition to Dubai, Sharjah's Al Dhaid station will be opening on September 30. This will be the emirate's first connection to the rail network.

The Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations in Al Dhafra will open next, on November 30. That date was brought forward from December 30 to coincide with the region's festival season.

Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Mirfa stations – which also serve Al Dhafra – will welcome passengers from December 30.

Sharjah's University City station will be the final stop on the rail network and will open on March 30, 2027.