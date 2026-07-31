One month of Etihad Rail: How project has put UAE on track for transformation

A month has passed since Etihad Rail's Abu Dhabi-to-Fujairah passenger service was launched. With most trains fully booked, the rail connection has changed mobility for the nation and this is just the start.

Residents and tourists can now make the journey from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in less than two hours, with more stations to open in the coming months. Car rental facilities in Mohamed bin Zayed City and hotels in Fujairah have benefited, as well as commuters and day-trippers.

Car rentals in prime location

Across from the entrance to the Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station, a row of car rental agencies lines the street. These may look strategically placed, but they predate the station by many years. One thing is clear: agencies are expecting a huge increase in business due to rail passengers in the coming months.

“God willing, I think the future will be better,” said Adel Ahmed from Compass Car Rental, which has been based here since 2020. “Right now, it is just Fujairah, but the number of passengers and travellers will increase, with Dubai and more.”

Compass Car Rental sits opposite the Etihad Rail station in Mohamed bin Zayed City. Photo: Compass Car Rental Info

Mr Ahmed, from Yemen, has seen only a handful of rail passengers, but Zain Ullah, from Qarnas Car Rental, has already seen a surge in business. Mr Ullah told The National that many day-trippers, mostly Emiratis, have come by to pick up cars.

“Most rentals are for one day because they come from Fujairah and then they have to go back,” he said. “Emiratis, Indian, Filipino, Syrian, a mix of nationalities. Business will increase.”

Etihad Rail first trip Info

Hotels in Fujairah offering discounts

Etihad Rail passengers have been offered discounts at hotels in Fujairah in collaboration with Fujairah Tourism.

Gewan Hotels and Resorts, which has three properties in Fujairah, has seen “encouraging interest” so far.

“Guest uptake is gradually building,” deputy chief executive Moutaz Nazzal told The National. “The initiative has generated additional enquiries and contributed to greater awareness of Fujairah as a leisure destination. We have noticed increased interest from UAE residents seeking convenient short breaks, particularly those looking to experience the new rail service as part of their staycation.”

Royal M Hotel & Resort by Gewan Al Aqah Beach is on Fujairah's coastline. Photo: Gewan Hotels and Resorts Info

Haroon Rashid, revenue manager of City Tower Hotel, told The National the train service is having an impact on the location and accessibility of tourist offerings.

“We have not seen anyone going for the promotion, but we have seen a lot of queries and calls saying they're coming this weekend to visit Fujairah by train, and asking how far is the railway station,” he said.

Mr Rashid noted that as more stations and routes open, the tourism landscape will change and the demand for hospitality will only increase. In early 2026, Fujairah's 34 hotels hovered at between 95 and 100 per cent occupancy.

Authorities told The National that early indicators of Etihad Rail's impact showed a growing interest in the emirate.

“The [Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities] Department also anticipates a broader and more diverse visitor profile, including domestic travellers, families and international visitors,” it said. “Over the longer term, Etihad Rail is expected to encourage additional investment in hotels, tourism infrastructure and visitor experiences.”

Mr Rashid hopes the service will continue to shine the spotlight on Fujairah as the network expands.

“Etihad Rail increases the visibility of Fujairah in the market,” he said. “It's not only about people who are travelling on weekends. There are people who work in Abu Dhabi or Fujairah, but they have to travel from other emirates, and that is the easy way for them to travel.”

Hospitality and anticipation

Farha Shabnam, a Sharjah resident from Kerala, decided to try out the train service with her daughter on her holiday. When her nephew Aman found out they were taking the train without him, he was upset.

“He always wanted to get into the train,” Ms Shabnam told The National. “He threw a tantrum and we couldn't resist, but it showed that the tickets have been sold out.”

Farha Shabnam on board with her daughter and nephew. Photo: Farha Shabnam Info

When she arrived at the station, the staff gave her a helping hand and allowed young Aman to board. She felt the hospitality throughout the process.

“It was a very special experience,” she said. “They welcomed us with chocolate and gahwa, and there was one Arabic family who were sharing food with us.”

As a teacher in a school near Sharjah University City, this will not be her last train ride. “I'm eagerly awaiting the Sharjah station to open on March 30,” she said.

Bus boost

New bus services from both stations have been introduced, timed to work in tandem with train schedules. In Abu Dhabi, Etihad Rail shuttles depart from three locations. Abu Dhabi Mobility launched the MR1 and MR2 public bus services from the city's main stations.

Fujairah Transport launched the R3 bus line, which takes visitors from the Etihad Rail station to downtown Fujairah, the emirate's international airport and the main bus station.

When will future stations open?

The Etihad Rail passenger network has 10 stations, which will open gradually over the coming months.

Dubai's Al Yalayis and Sharjah's Al Dhaid will be up and running on September 30.

The Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations in Al Dhafra will open next, on November 30. That date was brought forward from December 30 to coincide with the region's festival season.

Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Mirfa stations – which also serve Al Dhafra – will welcome passengers from December 30.

Sharjah's University City station will be the final stop on the rail network and will open on March 30, 2027.