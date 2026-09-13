Cristiano Ronaldo wants Saudi club fans banned for life for Diogo Jota chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged the Saudi Pro League to consider lifetime bans for fans after a section of Al Taawoun supporters reportedly chanted the late Diogo Jota's name.

On Saturday, Al Hilal overpowered Al Taawoun 6-0 in the SPL with Portuguese star Ruben Neves playing a key role and Gabriel Martinelli scoring a hat-trick. The win took Al Hilal back to the top of the SPL table with 18 points.

After the game, a video emerged of Neves engaging with Al Taawoun supporters, who chanted “Jota, Jota”, seemingly referring to the Portugal player who tragically passed away in a car accident last year.

Portugal veteran Ronaldo took to social media, commenting on a video of the incident, stating that strict action must be taken against fans.

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”

Neves was one of the closest friends of Jota and carried his coffin during the funeral. Neves and Ronaldo wore Jota's 21 number jersey during the Fifa World Cup.

In July last year, Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain.

Jota was in a Lamborghini with his brother when it veered off the road near the town of Zamora, north-western Spain, and burst into flames.

Following Jota's death, Neves paid an emotional tribute on social media, stating, “More than a friendship, we're family, and we won't stop it just because now you decided to sign a contract a little further away from us.

“When I go to Selecao, you'll still be next to me at the dinner table, on the bus, on the plane … you'll always be there with me as always. Let's keep laughing, making plans, sharing our life with each other.”

Ronaldo's next assignment is against UAE club Al Ain in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.