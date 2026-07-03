Cristiano Ronaldo's tears for Diogo Jota and the grief running through the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has been defined by joys on the pitch and losses beyond it. Alongside heroic victories and major upsets, the tournament has carried its share of grief, with national sides, teammates and fans honouring those who did not live to witness the spectacle unfolding across the US, Canada and Mexico.

Through shared sorrow, acts of solidarity and public acknowledgements on the pitch and in the stands, these are some of the people remembered during the tournament.

Diogo Jota: Portugal honour an absent teammate

The first anniversary of Portuguese player Diogo Jota’s death was commemorated by his national team during their World Cup run, with coach Roberto Martinez naming the former Liverpool forward an honorary member of the squad.

Midfielder Ruben Neves, one of Jota’s closest friends, wore the No 21 shirt he had previously worn for Portugal and kissed a wristband bearing his name during the national anthem before the Round of 32 match against Croatia.

In the 21st minute, fans stood and unfurled a banner bearing Jota’s image, while balloons marked with the number 21 were raised. The match began in Toronto on July 2, but the time difference meant it had crossed into July 3 in Portugal, marking the first anniversary of the deaths of Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in Spain.

After Portugal’s 2-1 victory, Cristiano Ronaldo put on Jota’s No 21 shirt, pointed towards the sky in tears and joined the team photograph with the jersey held at its centre.

Cody Gakpo: Netherlands forward scores days after losing unborn son

Cody Gakpo, right, points to the sky after scoring against Morocco. Reuters Info

Cody Gakpo was given time away from the Netherlands camp after he and his partner, Noa van der Bij, announced on June 28 that their unborn son had died during pregnancy.

After spending time with his family, Gakpo returned to the squad and scored the opening goal against Morocco in their Round of 32 defeat on June 29. In reaction to the goal, a visibly stricken Gakpo fell to the ground as teammates rallied around him.

Morocco later equalised and eliminated the Netherlands in a penalty shoot-out.

Manolo el del Bombo: Spain fans bring drum to first World Cup without superfan

Manolo el del Bombo cheers on Spain during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus in Granada in 2023. Getty Images Info

For more than four decades, the Spanish national side played to the rhythm of a booming bass drum beaten by Manuel Caceres in the stands.

Known as Manolo el del Bombo, he attended 10 World Cups and became recognisable to television audiences through his black beret, red No 12 shirt and drum.

His death last year, aged 76, was acknowledged by travelling Spanish fans who continued the tradition by bringing drums to the team’s match against Uruguay in Guadalajara on June 26.

Jairzinho Pieter: Fallen teammate remembered during Curacao’s first point

Eloy Room holds up a shirt in memory of Jairzinho Pieter after Curacao's draw with Ecuador in Kansas City. Reuters Info

Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room became the team’s hero after making 15 saves against Ecuador, helping his side earn its first World Cup point in a goalless draw on June 20.

After the match, Room held up a shirt in memory of Jairzinho Pieter, his former international teammate.

Pieter died aged 31 after going into cardiac arrest at Curacao’s team hotel in Haiti in 2019, before a national team match.

Donny Strathie: Scotland fans applaud supporter who died before Morocco match

An image of Donny Strathie, the Scotland fan who died in Boston on June 14, is projected on the big screen during the match against Morocco on June 19. AFP Info

Donny Strathie travelled to the US with a ticket to watch his national side face Morocco in Boston on June 19.

The Scottish national, 76, reportedly died suddenly before the match. In the 76th minute, applause spread through the stadium as Scottish and Moroccan fans paid tribute. Strathie’s photograph that appeared on the screen as members of the Tartan Army stood in remembrance.

Zaid Al-Damasi: Jordan players honour fan killed in Amman

Jordan’s first World Cup drew large crowds to public screenings across Amman, with a crush at a viewing area in Hashemite Square causing the death of Zaid Al-Damasi on June 23.

Jordan’s players began their next training session with a minute’s silence and prayer in his memory as they prepared to face Argentina.

Didier Deschamps: France coach misses Norway match after mother's death

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with bereaved coach Didier Deschamps after scoring against Sweden. AFP Info

Didier Deschamps left France’s World Cup base after the death of his mother and returned home for her funeral.

He missed France’s final group match against Norway and rejoined the squad before the Round of 32 match against Sweden on June 30.

Captain Kylian Mbappe made a point of celebrating one of his two goals in the 3-0 victory by going over to Deschamps on the touchline.

Sebastien Desabre: DR Congo coach told of father's death before England defeat

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre learnt of his father’s death hours before his side were eliminated by England in Atlanta on July 1.

Desabre remained with the team for the Round of 32 match, which DR Congo lost 2-1 after leading for more than an hour.

The death was announced publicly by media officer Jerry Kalemo at the end of Desabre’s post-match press conference.

Jeff Thomas: Friends complete World Cup trip after Australian fan's death

A trip two years in the making by a group of Australian friends to see the Socceroos compete in the World Cup was struck by tragedy after one member of the party, Jeff Thomas, died from a heart attack aged 44.

His father Dave and brother Steve subsequently joined the group. They attended Australia’s match against Turkey carrying a banner and wearing shirts designed in his memory.

“Having my eldest son as part of the group allowed the two of us to remember Jeff together, laughing, crying and reminiscing with Steve and the wider group of Jeff’s mates,” Dave told Australian broadcaster ABC.