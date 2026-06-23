One dead and eight injured in crush in Amman after Jordan's World Cup loss to Algeria

One person died and eight others were injured in a crush at a World Cup public viewing venue in Amman, local media said, following Jordan's 2-1 World Cup loss to Algeria.

The incident occurred at the Hashemite Square, next to the Roman theatre in central Amman. Thousands had gathered in the area to watch the national team's second match in the competition on giant screens.

A police spokesman said the man who died was one of nine people hospitalised. The case had been referred to the coroner to determine the cause of death, he said. The condition of the other eight people ranges “from good to medium”.

Jordan was knocked out of the World Cup after the defeat to Algeria in California. On Wednesday, the country lost 3-1 to Austria. It was Jordan's first appearance in the competition and large crowds had gathered to watch the matches.