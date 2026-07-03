What ‘Bismillah’ means and why Cristiano Ronaldo may have said it before scoring World Cup penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to whisper “Bismillah” before scoring an equalising penalty in Portugal’s 2-1 World Cup victory over Croatia.

Widely shared footage appears to show him repeating the Arabic phrase before striking the ball. The 68th-minute goal was Ronaldo’s first in a World Cup knockout match.

This is not necessarily a new development, with Ronaldo freely using Arabic expressions since joining Al Nassr in early 2023, including “salam alaikum”, meaning “peace be upon you”, and “shukran”, meaning “thank you”.

His apparent use of Bismillah reflects an understanding of the context in which the phrase is used.

What does Bismillah mean?

Bismillah is commonly said before eating or drinking. Alamy Info

The phrase means “in the name of God” and derives from the fuller expression Bismillah Al Rahman Al Rahim, meaning “in the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful”. It opens every chapter of the Quran except one.

In Islam, the shorter Bismillah is recommended before beginning an action. Its most common everyday use is before eating or drinking.

A host may also say Bismillah when serving food as an invitation to dig in. It may similarly be used when inviting someone to enter, or to begin a specific action. In these situations, it means “go ahead”.

How is Bismillah used in daily life?

Bismillah is often used before leaving home, starting a car or beginning a journey.

The intention is that each act is begun in God’s name and carried out according to the moral guidance of the faith. The phrase may also express a wish for protection and safe passage.

Why it fits a high-pressure sporting moment

Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Getty Images Info

The phrase is often used during high-pressure moments. Students may say it before a major exam, speakers before beginning a keynote address and patients ahead of a medical procedure.

Ronaldo’s apparent use of the phrase fits a moment in which the stakes were high and focus was required.

Bismillah is not an appeal to luck or a good-luck charm. Such notions are anathema to Islam, in which events are understood to unfold according to God’s will.

The phrase is instead about aligning a permissible action with God’s name as an act of remembrance and prayer.