Abu Dhabi cuts speed limit on E311 stretch to 100kph from Monday

The speed limit is being reduced on a stretch of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311) from September 14, Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced.

The limit will be lowered from 120kph to 100kph on the E311 between Tawi Al Qaymah Street and Al Khayr Street in both directions. Baniyas Cemetery serves as a landmark on this stretch when driving towards Dubai.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed and comply with the strict limit to avoid penalties, which range from Dh300 to Dh3,000.

Abu Dhabi enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy for speeding, with radars activating as soon as a vehicle exceeds the limit by 1kph, unlike Dubai and Sharjah, which allow a 20kph buffer.

If a motorist exceeds the speed limit by more than 80kph, they will also receive 23 black points and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days. Releasing an impounded vehicle may incur additional fees of up to Dh50,000.

Separately, the Integrated Transport Centre has announced the temporary closure of two left lanes on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) towards Al Shahama, from 12am on Sunday until 5am on Monday.