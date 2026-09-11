New Abu Dhabi paid parking signs relate to future update, authority says

Abu Dhabi's public parking operator said new paid parking signs installed in some areas of the emirate relate to a “future update”.

Q Mobility – which manages public parking and the capital's Darb road toll network – told The National it will notify customers when changes come into effect.

The appearance of the parking signs – featuring individual area codes – has prompted debate among residents on social media over the prospect of new fees being introduced across different neighbourhoods.

Darb app users have also noticed an update on the parking and toll payment platform that now shows designated parking zones for different areas of the city.

Darb app update shows different zones in the city Show caption: Darb app update shows different zones in the city

“Regarding the new signs showing zoning information, there is currently no action required from customers at this time. They can continue using the existing payment methods and following the current parking regulations as usual,” a Q Mobility spokesperson told The National.

“The information displayed on these signs relates to a future update, which has not yet affected the current parking process or services.”

The company advised the public to follow its official social media channels for updates.

How Abu Dhabi parking currently works

Under the Mawaqif system, motorists pay parking charges based on bay category, with spaces divided into standard and premium zones that have different rates and time limits, regardless of neighbourhood.

Standard parking, marked in black and turquoise, costs Dh2 per hour with a maximum stay of 24 hours per session. Premium parking, marked in white and turquoise, costs Dh3 per hour with a four-hour limit.

If a vehicle is moved to a different neighbourhood or sector within Abu Dhabi, the parking ticket remains valid until expiry, provided the motorist follows parking and colour-type rules.

If Q Mobility introduces a zoning system, the pricing structure may shift from a flat, bay-type model to one where location determines rates, similar to Dubai.

Dubai parking rules might offer clue

In Dubai, parking zones are labelled A through K, with each zone displayed on signs along with payment details. The zone determines not only the location, but also parking charges, maximum stay duration and payment methods.

Parking in prime commercial areas such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina is typically more expensive, while residential areas tend to have lower rates.

Public parking is largely managed by Parkin, which was set up by the Dubai government in 2024 and operates 268,300 paid parking spaces across Dubai.

Streamlining parking in Abu Dhabi

A parking payment machine in Abu Dhabi. Photo: ITC Show caption: A parking payment machine in Abu Dhabi. Photo: ITC

The new zone system is part of a broader, phased initiative by Q Mobility to expand and digitise parking across Abu Dhabi. Since assuming Mawaqif operations in 2024 under Abu Dhabi Mobility and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the company has introduced paid parking in stages across multiple districts.

Mussaffah has implemented paid parking in three phases since January 2026, covering sectors M1 to M24, and adding nearly 19,000 regulated spaces.

In Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Q Mobility introduced paid parking across sectors ME9 to ME12 and surrounding villa zones beginning in late 2025.

Al Shahama offers approximately 3,700 paid parking spaces, including bays designated for people of determination.

The AI-powered Free Flow paid parking system operates in select multi-storey and commercial parking facilities across Abu Dhabi Island and Mohamed Bin Zayed City, deducting fees directly from the Darb wallet.

Q Mobility has signed an agreement with parking operator Parkin to explore integrating its digital parking and toll platforms across the emirate.

When introduced, zoning-based parking will align with the reorganisation of the parking system that has been ongoing for the past year.

For now, Q Mobility has said there will be no changes to payment tariffs, methods or durations until the new system is rolled out. An official announcement will provide details on the zone map, payment methods and transition period.