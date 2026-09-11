Man United player ratings v Sabah: Fernandes 7, Tielemans 8, Sesko 8

Azerbaijan champions Sabah did not even exist ​a decade ago, but after winning the domestic title, they moved into the qualifying rounds and beat Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva to proudly take their place in the group stage of the Uefa Champions League.

A visit to Old Trafford for Manchester United's return to European football's premier competition after a two-season absence proved a step too far, though, as Michael Carrick's side rolled over them.

Matheus Cunha began the rout in the 27th minute before Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko struck shortly before half-time. Lisandro Martinez added United's fourth as they got the perfect tonic ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby.

Sabah made Champions League history, becoming the first club to field a starting line-up consisting of 11 different nationalities.

What they said

Michael Carrick: "It's nice to have a clean sheet. I thought some of our attacking players were fantastic; some of the football we played was really good: dangerous on transition, and we defended for the most part really well."

Man United ratings

Senne Lammens - 6/10: He’s not been bad this season, but he’s conceded two goals in every league game. A clean sheet was just what he needed, but towards the end, it was more by luck. Sabah had 10 shots, though none on target.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10: Lively start, pushed high and shot into the side netting in the 10th minute. Could have worked the keeper. Some smart passes infield.

Leny Yoro - He kept busy and was up to the challenge as Sabah attacked, but Sabah didn’t quite have enough quality in front of goal. goal. Needed a start and to produce a stable game, which he did.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10: Got a goal, United’s fourth, a poke in after 68 minutes after a brilliantly worked set piece. Otherwise fine against a confident team in an open and exciting game.

Patrick Dorgu - 7/10: Played high and wide on the left with freedom to go forward. Crossed for the first goal after Sabah had made their first big mistake of the game. Shot oveShot over in the 40th minute involved in the second goal. Booked.

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Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10: Space to operate in and influence the game, which United dominated. Comfortable all afternoon. Brought off after an hour He was brought off after an hour to prepare for the Manchester derby.

Youri Tielemans - 8/10: Broke into the box to combine with Fernandes for the second, with a twirl and an assist.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10: Back on the left and pressured the Sabah defenders as United’s press worked well. Side-footed the first goal from close after 27 minutes – his first goal of the season.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Lovely run to meet a Mainoo ball on 23 minutes but couldn’t squeeze a cross to Sesko. Swuin the 38th minuteshot well over on 38, then got the second on 41 minutes after a lovely move. Flicked free kick led to the fourth.

Bryan MbeWas effective taking the ball on the right but moved centrally when he set up Sesko.et up Sesko. United, totally dominant, had 10 shots on target.

Benjamin Sesko - 8/10: Scored again, rounding the goalkeeper beautifully on 44 minutes, having been set up by Mbeumo. Gives United’s attack a presence and height.

Substitutes

Mason Mount (on for Tielemans, 45') - 6/10: Needs more minutes and needs to stay fit.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Sesko, A clever back heel set up the fourth after a Fernandes flick. He played well. Played well.

Andrey Santos (on for Mainoo, 63') - 6/10: Reunited witas they did in pre-season. pre-season.

Harry Amass (on Dorgu, 70') - 6/10: Rare but justified minutes as he went on at left back. Read a high ball well.

Shea Lacey (on for Mbeumo, 70') - 6/10: Another 19-year-old substitute, which delighted the crowd as he added to his 82 first-team minutes in his career.